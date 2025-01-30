Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel looks chic in winter gear as she hits the slopes with friends at winter hot spot of Aspen

The girlfriend of NBA star Anthony Edwards, Jeanine Robel, posted several photos to her Instagram story Wednesday from her winter trip to Aspen. Robel, who had her first child with Edwards in March 2024, is on a skiing and tubing vacation with her friends.

Robel, who has been Edwards' girlfriend since 2020, shared photos of her friends and her having fun along the slopes of the world-renowned ski resort town of Aspen, Colorado.

Jeanine Robel's Instagram story - Source: @coutureinc2

Robel posed with her skis in an Instagram story early Wednesday afternoon. In the post, the first of many uploaded to her story, Robel put the song "Aspen" by rappers Young Dolph and Key Glock, a play on for the famed resort town. The pic shows off Robel's chic winter gear before she and her friends headed up the slopes in the following stories.

Robel's trip comes just a few weeks after she posted a family photo for the holidays along with Anthony Edwards, their daughter and her first-born Krue, whom she had with rapper Chief Keef in 2014.

Anthony Edwards' ex slams the NBA star amid paternity battle

Anthony Edwards is only 23 years old, but he's already spent his fair share of time in court fighting paternity cases. Currently, Edwards is engaged in a back-and-forth with ex, Ayesha Howard, that's been going on for months. The legal battle is over which state their paternity case should be heard in.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Howard asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit brought forth by Anthony Edwards to have the paternity battle heard in his home state of Georgia. Howard noted that Edwards, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, mainly lives in or around Minnesota. In the suit, Howard claims that Edwards filing in Georgia was a "calculated" move.

She said Edward's efforts seemed to be "motivated by the assumption that a child support determination under Georgia law would be more favorable to him than one governed by California law."

As neither parent has current ties, Howard believes it's "a bad faith approach" by Edwards to get the most favorable outcome for himself. Howard, who lives in Inglewood, has resided in California since the child's birth in October 2024. Edwards countered the claims, stating that Howard's business was registered in Georgia and her two previous court battles were both also filed in the state.

A judge has not made a decision on which state the paternity case should be heard.

