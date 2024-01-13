Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Jeanine Robel opens up about social media absence

Anthony Edwards has continued to impress this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, fueling them to their best season in years. With a 27-11 record, they sit atop the Western Conference, largely fueled by Edwards' impressive play. During that time, his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, has attended many of his games.

On Instagram, she has posted many photos and stories from the season, where she's pictured courtside at Timberwolves games. However, she has not been as active since the turn of the year.

After posting frequently to end 2023, Robel has only made one Instagram post in 2024. That has sparked concern among her followers, resulting in Robel putting out a statement on her story heading into the weekend.

On Friday, the Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers at home. Although Edwards didn't have a great showing, posting nine points and six assists, Robel was watching him courtside.

After putting out an Instagram story of herself in attendance in the game, she shared another story:

"Sorry yall I've been being antisocial. If you know me you know I get in my moods where I disappear from my Instagram an away from my phone, but I'm going to do better. I promise. Everything is good krue is good the baby is good, and so am I. I'll get on live soon for y'all."

Anthony Edwards' recent controversy regarding other baby mama

In December, Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel shared on social media that they are expecting their first child together. However, Edwards recently found himself in headlines for another reason.

Back in December, screenshots were posted showing someone alleged to be the Timberwolves star telling an OnlyFans model to get an abortion. The girl in question, Paige Jordae, is not Edwards' girlfriend, but as she alleged, Edwards had gotten her pregnant.

In a series of screenshots, the woman accused Anthony Edwards of pushing her to get an abortion, with things turning tense in the text conversation. At the time, Edwards released a statement on the matter, addressing the allegations:

"I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man. All women should be empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them."

"I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time."

From the look of things, despite the controversy regarding Edwards and Paige Jordae, Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Jeanine Robel are doing well.

