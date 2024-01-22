Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel's son Krue hoops in Timberwolves star's AE 1s

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shared a few glimpses of the basketball game of her son Krue, who sported a pair of Adidas AE 1's, the signature kicks of his NBA All-Star stepfather.

The acid orange colorway AE 1 C "With Love" was chosen by Robel for Krue to wear. The AE 1's are also available in two alternative colors: core black and acid red. These kicks are valued on the online Adidas shoe store at $107 for kids' sizes.

LOOK: Krue Cozart, Jeanine Robel's son boasting the new Adidas AE 1

Anthony Edwards unveiled his signature shoe with Adidas with the 'Best of Adi' colorway in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 18. The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to pick up a 118-103 win where Edwards tallied 28 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal while shooting 57% from the field.

The upcoming AE 1 iteration also showcases a distinctive blend of features of a white TPU cage and outsole, with the upper made from black textiles. The adult sizes are priced on the market at $120.

Shortly after Anthony Edwards unveiled the shoe, Krue Cozart proudly showcased it in his friendly basketball match, a moment captured and shared by his mother Jeanine Robel on her Instagram account.

Anthony Edwards has been averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in 39 games in the 2023-24 season. The Minnesota Timberwolves, as of this writing, top the NBA Western Conference standings with a 30-12 record.

Who is Krue Karter Cozart, the son of Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel?

Krue Karter Cozart, the son of Jeanine Robel and rapper Chief Keef, has recently been in the headlines after IG model Paige claimed that she is pregnant with Anthony Edwards' child.

Paige released purported messages depicting Edwards urging her to consider an abortion. This revelation emerged just days after Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel announced her pregnancy.

Robel, an avid Instagram sharer, used to regularly post pictures of her son Krue on both her personal and his dedicated account.

Recently, fans noticed a decline in updates about Krue, sparking speculation about its connection to her relationship with NBA star Anthony Edwards. Robel took to Instagram stories to address the speculation, revealing that the reduction is primarily due to Krue's aversion to pictures.

Krue, born in 2014, is one of the nine children fathered by Chief Keef.

