Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shares heartwarming pic of daughter AJE snuggling with T'Wolves star: "She was waiting"

After a hard-fought Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves came home to snuggle with his baby daughter. Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shared a heartwarming picture of baby A.J.E. and the Timberwolves star snuggling after the team's 122-116 win to sweep the Suns out of the playoffs.

In a post on Instagram stories, Robel shared an adorable photo of A.J.E. and "Ant-Man" cuddling on the bed. The social media influencer explained that their daughter waited for her father to arrive from the Phoenix and be adorable to him after a tiring series with Kevin Durant and the Suns.

"She was waiting on him to come home to do this," Robel wrote.

Jeanine Robel shared this on her Instagram stories.

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel welcomed their baby daughter earlier this year.

Edwards even had to leave a game at halftime to be with Robel at the hospital. Baby A.J.E. is the Minnesota Timberwolves star's first child, while Robel has an older boy, named Krue, from her previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef.

Edwards has been dating Robel since January 2023 when they made their relationship public. He dedicated the Timberwolves' win over the Houston Rockets to Robel. However, they probably met and started dating the year before when Edwards was in his third season in the NBA.

Robel has only shared images of A.J.E. on her Instagram stories. She's active on the social media platform, with around 121,000 followers. She also posts images of Krue, as well as fits for the game when watching Minnesota play.

Anthony Edwards powers Minnesota Timberwolves to second round of 2024 NBA playoffs

Anthony Edwards leads the Minnesota Timberwolves to the next round of the playoffs.

Anthony Edwards was brilliant in the second half of the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-116 win in Game 4. The Timberwolves swept the star-studded Phoenix Suns in four games to advance to the Western Conference semifinals for the first time since 2004 when Kevin Garnett was the league MVP.

Edwards had nine points in the first two quarters but finished with 40 points, nine rebounds and six assists. He took over the game in the second half as the went toe-to-toe with Devin Booker, who had 49 points for the Suns.

"Ant-Man" has the Timberwolves primed for a potential championship run but will be anxiously waiting for their opponents in the second round. They face either the Denver Nuggets or the LA Lakers. The Nuggets are the favorites to go through as they are up 3-1 after four games.

It's an even matchup, as the Nuggets and Timberwolves split their season series 2-2. They also looked even on paper due to the Timberwolves being able to match the Nuggets in size due to Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

