Anthony Edwards gives 2-word answer about Michael Jordan's prospects of guarding him 1-on-1.

Anthony Edwards just released his first signature shoe, the AE 1, with Adidas. He of course is a long way from the shoe line of the one and only Michael Jordan. He is also several years and championships away from the on-court accomplishments of Jordan. However, that did not stop Edwards from taking some shots at the G.O.A.T.

Edwards stopped by Complex for a sit-down interview. Amongst the many topics he discussed was His Airness. Edwards was asked if a prime Jordan could guard him.

His answer was succinct.

“Hell no,” Edwards said.

It is a bold claim from Edwards. Jordan was the 1988 Defensive Player of the Year and was never scared to shut down some of the best scorers in the league during his time. Not that it changed Edwards's mind.

"I just don't think he can guard me, no chance. I'm going do my thing. Yeah, he going to know who I am when the game over,” Anthony Edwards said.

The youngster did offer some deference to Jordan. He acknowledged how far he has to go to reach Jordan’s legendary level.

"He's the greatest to ever play basketball and I'm so far from it. I'm like not even close, so l just wish it stopped, like stop comparing me to Michael Jordan,” Anthony Edwards said.

Edwards clearly believes in himself. He is a rising star and has increased his scoring production year to year.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star is averaging 24.4 points per game this season. He has crossed the 30-point threshold four times this season and would be a tough assignment no matter who lines up across from him.

Could Michael Jordan guard Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards made the bold claim that Jordan could not guard him. It is safe to assume Edwards does not believe anyone can guard him.

However, Jordan might be a tougher out than Edwards lets on. Jordan had a career 102.7 defensive rating. An average NBA defensive rating is around 110.6.

Jordan has a better rating than famed defender Gary Payton, who had a 105.6 career defensive rating. He was the 1996 DPOY, so it's safe to say that Edwards would have his work cut out for him.