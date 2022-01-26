"I feel like Black Jesus, yeah" - Anthony Edwards gives hilarious response when asked about his 4th-quarter heroics against Portland Trail Blazers

NBA and Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards has been pretty vocal about how confident he feels on the court and on his ability to get the job done.

Edwards was asked about his performances during the post-game presser after the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107. He was also asked about how he felt about getting going in the fourth quarter and taking the game over. Edwards said:

"I feel like Black Jesus, yeah."

Edwards was doing his post-match press conference next to his teammate D'Angelo Russell, who laughed it off and replied to this comment by saying:

"I'm gonna sit back for this one."

Anthony Edwards finished the night with 40 points and nine rebounds while shooting the ball nearly 52% from the field and over 38% from beyond the arc. Edwards also converted seven of his 11 free throws and had three steals and three blocks to cap off a truly remarkable performance.

The win elevated the Timbewolves to seventh in the Western Conference standings as they find themselves less than three games behind fifth seed the Dallas Mavericks.

How good is Anthony Edwards?

To say that Anthony Edwards is a confident man would be a massive understatement. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is aiming for the MVP award next season and that is testament to the confidence this young man possesses. Just in his second year in the NBA, Edwards has the NBA on notice as somebody who can put you on a poster whenever he chooses.

But he is more than just a dunker. Edwards had a decent rookie campaign in the league but his second year has been nothing short of exceptional. Edwards isn't a star just yet, but he is inching ever closer to that status as the 2020 NBA Draft's number one overall pick continues to light up the NBA.

Edwards can score in multiple ways. He can take over games late on, score in isolation, can attack the rim with fervor and also possess a threat from beyond the arc as he is shooting nearly 38% from the perimeter this season. Edwards' mid-range game is something that needs to be worked on as he isn't even close to being the finished product and that is a scary thought for the rest of the NBA as he could only improve from here on out.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell as his teammates, the Timberwolves have a good young core that could potentially end up as championship winning caliber players in the near future. Considering the progress Anthony Edwards has made after being in the league for less than two years, his ambition of winning the MVP just might not be unfounded at all.

