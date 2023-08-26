Anthony Edwards hysterically mimics an Austin Reaves fan after Team USA's win over 'Tall Blacks': "Austin you're HIM!"

Anthony Edwards and Team USA picked up a big win over New Zealand in their opening game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The win saw LA Lakers star Austin Reaves put forth an impressive effort which included 22 minutes played. In addition, Reaves also scored 12 points while leading the team with six assists.

Following the 99-72 win for Team USA, Edwards was seen on camera making a joke about one of Reaves' fans.

As the duo walked back to the locker room, Edwards mimicked one of Reaves' fans, saying:

"Austin you're him!"

The duo of Austin Reaves and Anthony Edwards led the way for Team USA, with Edwards contributing 14 points, and leading the team with seven rebounds as well.

As such, Team USA now finds themselves sitting atop the Group C leaderboard with a 27-point differential. Sitting behind them in second place is Team Greece, who also picked up their first win.

Despite that, Greece's 21-point differential puts them in second place behind Team USA, while Jordan and New Zealand both sit with 0-1 records. The two teams will have the chance to break their tie when they face off on Monday, August 28.

That game will take place at 8:40 a.m. (ET) and will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico

Anthony Edwards' joke about Austin Reaves was in reference to Steve Kerr's comments

Heading into the FIBA World Cup 2023, coach Steve Kerr was blown away by Anthony Edwards' competitiveness and skills.

While Kerr was planning to lean on Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges in the tournament, he then changed his tune, singing Edwards' praises.

While speaking to media member Brian Windhorst of ESPN prior to the start of the tournament, Kerr proclaimed Edwards as 'the guy' for Team USA. As such, many fans have taken Anthony Edwards' post-game comments this weekend to be in reference to Kerr's previous comments.

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico

"He's unquestionably the guy. You can see he knows it. But now the team knows it, and I think the fans see it. ... He genuinely believes he's the best player in the gym every single night. And he's such a dynamic young player. I think he's taking a leap."

With an impressive 1-0 start to the tournament, Team USA's campaign seems to be off on the right foot. Following a disappointing 2019 FIBA World Cup run, it's no secret that the team is eager to cement their place atop the international leaderboards.

