Anthony Edwards' inappropriate interaction with fan earns him $50k penalty from NBA

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves walked into enemy territory at Crypto.com Arena and walked away with a win in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series.

Ad

As it turns out, Edwards left Game 1 on Saturday with more than just a win. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that the outspoken star was also hit with a $50,000 fine for an interaction with a Lakers fan sitting in the stands.

Although it's unclear what the fan said to spark the interaction, it appeared to have something to do with Rudy Gobert, as Edwards told the fan that Gobert has $200 million, a reference to his contract.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gobert then stepped in, correcting him with a larger amount, before Edwards told the fan that his, "d**k was bigger than the fan's."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

That comment, and the accompanying gesture landed Anthony Edwards a $50,000 fine, according to NBA President of League Operations, Byron Spruell.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news was corroborated by ESPN's Shams Charania, who relayed the news shortly after the NBA's announcement.

The full exchange between Edwards and the fan, which took place during the third quarter of the Timberwolves' Game 1 win, can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards and the T-Wolves will be back in action Tuesday night when they face off with the Lakers in Game 2, before the series shifts to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.

Anthony Edwards' cold-blooded reaction to stealing Game 1 on the road sets the tone for Minnesota ahead of what the team hopes will be a deep playoff run

After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the world last year as they made a run at the Western Conference finals.

Ad

While the team was ultimately eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the WCF, its postseason run notably included a win over the Denver Nuggets, who entered the postseason as the defending champions.

After impressing fans and analysts alike last season, Edwards isn't ready to celebrate the team's Game 1 win over the LA Lakers quite yet.

As Kobe Bryant once famously said, the job isn't done, and from the looks of things, Edwards has taken his message to heart.

Ad

While speaking to members of the press in the locker room following a 117-95 win in Game 1, he showed his maturity as he downplayed the moment:

"It's not big at all, man. Just Game 1."

With the team looking to go up 2-0 on the road tonight, the stakes couldn't be higher for both sides as Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves look to steal another game on the road, and Luka Doncic and the Lakers look to tie things up before heading to Minnesota.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.