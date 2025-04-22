Anthony Edwards' inappropriate interaction with fan earns him $50k penalty from NBA

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves walked into enemy territory at Crypto.com Arena and walked away with a win in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series.
As it turns out, Edwards left Game 1 on Saturday with more than just a win. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that the outspoken star was also hit with a $50,000 fine for an interaction with a Lakers fan sitting in the stands.
Although it's unclear what the fan said to spark the interaction, it appeared to have something to do with Rudy Gobert, as Edwards told the fan that Gobert has $200 million, a reference to his contract.
Gobert then stepped in, correcting him with a larger amount, before Edwards told the fan that his, "d**k was bigger than the fan's."
That comment, and the accompanying gesture landed Anthony Edwards a $50,000 fine, according to NBA President of League Operations, Byron Spruell.
The news was corroborated by ESPN's Shams Charania, who relayed the news shortly after the NBA's announcement.
The full exchange between Edwards and the fan, which took place during the third quarter of the Timberwolves' Game 1 win, can be seen below:
Edwards and the T-Wolves will be back in action Tuesday night when they face off with the Lakers in Game 2, before the series shifts to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4.
Anthony Edwards' cold-blooded reaction to stealing Game 1 on the road sets the tone for Minnesota ahead of what the team hopes will be a deep playoff run
After being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the world last year as they made a run at the Western Conference finals.
While the team was ultimately eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the WCF, its postseason run notably included a win over the Denver Nuggets, who entered the postseason as the defending champions.
After impressing fans and analysts alike last season, Edwards isn't ready to celebrate the team's Game 1 win over the LA Lakers quite yet.
As Kobe Bryant once famously said, the job isn't done, and from the looks of things, Edwards has taken his message to heart.
While speaking to members of the press in the locker room following a 117-95 win in Game 1, he showed his maturity as he downplayed the moment:
"It's not big at all, man. Just Game 1."
With the team looking to go up 2-0 on the road tonight, the stakes couldn't be higher for both sides as Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves look to steal another game on the road, and Luka Doncic and the Lakers look to tie things up before heading to Minnesota.
