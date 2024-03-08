"ANTHONY EDWARDS IS MICHAEL JORDAN": Timberwolves star's game-saving block earns him Bulls legend parallels from NBA fans 

Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan comparisons continued to catch fire among NBA fans after the Timberwolves star's clutch outing in the team's 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards had 16 points in the fourth quarter on 60.0% shooting. He went 4 of 4 in the last 2:18 of the game to hand Minnesota a gritty win in a neck-and-neck game.

The two-time NBA All-Star finished with 44 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, including the game-saving swat, a contender for the best defensive play of the season. The way Edwards took over the game on both ends had fans reminiscing about Michael Jordan's prime.

Edwards' block on the last possession on Aaron Nesmith's layup attempt, a classic chasedown, stood out. He soared so high that he hit his head on the rim on that play and got injured.

Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan comparisons continue among NBA fans after clutch game vs. Pacers

NBA fans were stunned at Anthony Edwards' phenomenal effort to give the Timberwolves a much-needed win. The Timberwolves are fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference, and every win counts, with second-placed OKC Thunder and third-placed Denver Nuggets only a game or two behind them in the loss column.

Considering the magnitude of what Edwards did to secure the win, NBA fans couldn't help but talk about the Michael Jordan comparisons, as one fan wrote:

"ANTHONY EDWARDS IS MICHAEL JORDAN I WILL NOT HEAR OTHERWISE"

More reactions followed:

Anthony Edwards battles multiple injuries amid clutch performance

Anthony Edwards didn't have an easy game by any means. The Timberwolves star is proving to be the ultimate Iron Man after battling injuries mid-game to stay on the court, which could have potentially seen him exit games and miss time. However, the recovery from the former No. 1 pick has been incredible all season long.

Thursday was no different for "Ant-Man" after he exited the game twice before returning, leaving everybody stunned. He sprained his ankle five seconds into the game.

The T'Wolves had to call a timeout after their star player looked in unbearable pain. Edwards returned in the second quarter and took a brutal hit that knocked him to the floor.

However, it's not an uncommon trend. His teammates have labeled him "Paul Pierce" after the several mid-game injury comebacks Edwards has made this year.

The All-Star guard is steadily climbing up in the MVP candidacy conversations with his impressive run this year. He may not win it, but the potential face of the league in the future has elevated his game to that level to win one in the next couple of year, at least.