Anthony Edwards joins star-studded cast with GloRilla & more in Adidas’ “Superstar, The Original” campaign

Anthony Edwards starred in Adidas' latest commercial for their popular "Superstar" shoes. Edwards is one of the hottest young talents signed with Adidas, and his stardom helps bring in more people for the footwear and apparel company.

Edwards was grouped with a star-studded cast that featured Samuel L. Jackson, Missy Elliott, GloRilla, Mark Gonzales, JENNIE, Teezo Touchdown and Gabbriette. Adidas titled their campaign for their popular shoe model "Superstar, The Original".

It's only fitting that Anthony Edwards was featured in a "Superstar" commercial. Despite only playing five years in the NBA, many already see Edwards as the new face of the league.

Last season, Ant-Man averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the 2025 Western Conference Finals, overcoming legends like LeBron James and Steph Curry in the process. While the OKC Thunder ultimately moved on to the NBA Finals, one can't help but acknowledge the greatness Edwards left on the table last season.

NBA analyst expected more from Anthony Edwards

Many believe Anthony Edwards to be the modern-day Michael Jordan. While his talent on the court is undeniable, his failure to get past the Western Conference Finals two years in a row didn't sit well with sports analyst Stephen A. Smith.

Smith didn't appreciate how Ant-Man couldn't put on his cape in Game 5 of the WCF against the OKC Thunder. Edwards struggled to get past double teams and got trapped on numerous occasions. As such, Smith is no longer convinced that Ant should be compared to the likes of Jordan.

"I changed my mind," Smith said on the PBD Podcast. "Talent-wise, he is (like Michael Jordan). When I saw him resign himself to the circumstances in Game Five, it changed my mind. "

The good news is, Anthony Edwards is only 23 years old. He still has a bright future ahead of him. The fact that he is already capable of carrying his team at such a young age means that he's capable of more as he continues to mature on the hardwood.

