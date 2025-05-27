Anthony Edwards makes his feelings clear about bouncing back from underwhelming 16-point performance in Game 4

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped to an unfavorable place in the Western Conference finals on Monday after losing Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Edwards struggled within his 41 minutes on the court, only finishing with 16 points. However, the NBA All-Star made his feelings known on what's next for the team following the 128-126 loss.

"I feel good man. Just try to get one and come back home...It's 3-1 we know what's at stake so we have to come out and try and get a win" Edwards said.

"It's definitely not the points I wanted to get, but they didn't really let me get too many shots off. They did a good job at that. Everytime I had the ball they showed me a major crowd so just making the right play and getting off of it. My guys hit shots tonight so big shout out to them," Edwards added.

The Timberwolves entered game four coming off a stunning performance in game three, where Edwards and Julius Randle were able to attack the rim and lead the offensive production for the team.

Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in Game 3, but the Thunder changed their defensive strategy in Game 4 to clog up the gaps and force him to pass the ball to his teammates.

The same game plan worked in the first two games as well, which has led the Thunder to a commanding 3-1 lead. The Timberwolves will hope to put up a fighting chance on Wednesday when the two teams meet for Game 5.

Anthony Edwards believes Chet Holmgren was the game-changer in game four

Despite falling in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Anthony Edwards showed his respect to the Oklahoma City Thunder and praised Chet Holmgren's production for his team.

"I think Chet changed the game for them more than anything. The easy points he had, the easy rebounds, putbacks. All his points, I think that was the game-changer.

Holmgren finished game four of the series with 21 points and seven rebounds, a stellar improvement over his 10 points and five rebounds in the Thunder's Game 3 loss in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to find a way to limit Holmgren's presence on the glass to force a Game 6 back in Minnesota.

