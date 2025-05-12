Anthony Edwards makes girlfriend Jeanine Robel's day 'perfect' with romantic night out 

Amid the ongoing Western Conference semifinals, Anthony Edwards enjoyed a romantic night out with his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, on Sunday. In a now-deleted series of Instagram stories, Robel gave a glimpse into the date night with the Minnesota Timberwolves star, which also included a personal car concert.

"Know we had to do our car concert afterwards 💙," Robel captioned her IG story.

"Thank you ... today was perfect 💕!" Robel captioned her subsequent IG story.

Image: @coutureinc2 IG

Image: @coutureinc2 IG

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel had their date night a day after the Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 102-97 Game 3 victory on the road against the Golden State Warriors. The star guard recorded 36 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block as the Timberwolves went 2-1 up in the second-round playoff series.

Edwards and the Timberwolves will look to replicate their success and gain a commanding 3-1 lead with a Game 4 victory on Monday.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shared heartwarming message for her children on Mother's Day

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel made their relationship official in 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Aislynn, in March last year. Robel welcomed her son, Krue, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Chief Keef, in 2014.

On Sunday, Robel's children gifted her custom socks and a blanket with family moments printed on them, along with a card for Mother's Day.

"Ikyk I love me a blanket an socks 💕😂 cause I keep our house freezing but Thanks krue an aisy for always sharing yours with me," Robel captioned as she showed her Mother's Day gifts.

Image: @coutureinc2 IG

In her following stories, Robel shared snaps of her children coupled with a heartwarming message for them:

"I got yall back forever, always in yall corner even if the whole world going against us I'll forever protect yall & protect out peace! I love yall! The best job I've ever had was being yall mom 🐞💙!"

"Happy Mother's Day 💕"

Image: @coutureinc2 IG

Image: @coutureinc2 IG

Jeanine Robel is a proud mother and often shares snaps of her children with her 230k followers on Instagram. She is also the biggest Anthony Edwards fan and often shares her support for the Timberwolves star on her social media.

