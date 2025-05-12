Anthony Edwards makes girlfriend Jeanine Robel's day 'perfect' with romantic night out 

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 12, 2025 10:53 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Anthony Edwards makes girlfriend Jeanine Robel's day 'perfect' with romantic night out - Image source: Imagn

Amid the ongoing Western Conference semifinals, Anthony Edwards enjoyed a romantic night out with his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, on Sunday. In a now-deleted series of Instagram stories, Robel gave a glimpse into the date night with the Minnesota Timberwolves star, which also included a personal car concert.

"Know we had to do our car concert afterwards 💙," Robel captioned her IG story.
"Thank you ... today was perfect 💕!" Robel captioned her subsequent IG story.
Image: @coutureinc2 IG
Image: @coutureinc2 IG

Image: @coutureinc2 IG
Image: @coutureinc2 IG

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel had their date night a day after the Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 102-97 Game 3 victory on the road against the Golden State Warriors. The star guard recorded 36 points, four rebounds, four assists and a block as the Timberwolves went 2-1 up in the second-round playoff series.

Edwards and the Timberwolves will look to replicate their success and gain a commanding 3-1 lead with a Game 4 victory on Monday.

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shared heartwarming message for her children on Mother's Day

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel made their relationship official in 2020 and welcomed their daughter, Aislynn, in March last year. Robel welcomed her son, Krue, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Chief Keef, in 2014.

On Sunday, Robel's children gifted her custom socks and a blanket with family moments printed on them, along with a card for Mother's Day.

"Ikyk I love me a blanket an socks 💕😂 cause I keep our house freezing but Thanks krue an aisy for always sharing yours with me," Robel captioned as she showed her Mother's Day gifts.
Image: @coutureinc2 IG
Image: @coutureinc2 IG

In her following stories, Robel shared snaps of her children coupled with a heartwarming message for them:

"I got yall back forever, always in yall corner even if the whole world going against us I'll forever protect yall & protect out peace! I love yall! The best job I've ever had was being yall mom 🐞💙!"
"Happy Mother's Day 💕"
Image: @coutureinc2 IG
Image: @coutureinc2 IG
Image: @coutureinc2 IG
Image: @coutureinc2 IG

Jeanine Robel is a proud mother and often shares snaps of her children with her 230k followers on Instagram. She is also the biggest Anthony Edwards fan and often shares her support for the Timberwolves star on her social media.

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

