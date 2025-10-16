Anthony Edwards makes Timothee Chalamet howl with laughter after butchering Liam Neeson’s name during White Boy of the Year shout

Anthony Edwards debuted his first-ever “Believe That Awards” on his YouTube channel, naming actor and sports fan Timothee Chalamet as the inaugural “White Boy of the Year.” During the lighthearted presentation, the Minnesota Timberwolves star had Chalamet cracking up with laughter.At the end of Chalamet’s interview, after being announced as the winner, Edwards gave a shoutout to another white actor, “Taken” star Liam Neeson, though his attempt at pronouncing the actor’s name went hilariously wrong. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“I gotta shout out — what his name is, Leon Neeson? … That’s my boy,” Edwards said, drawing a fit of laughter from Chalamet.During the episode, the two also jokingly discussed teaming up for a reboot of the 2001 film “Training Day,” the movie that originally inspired Chalamet to get into acting.“Whenever you start directing a movie, and you need somebody to be your main character, call your boy,” Edwards said. “That’s what I’m saying — it could be a ‘Training Day’ reboot, man. I got you. Let me be Denzel and you be Officer Hoyt.”Chalamet returned the praise, saying he draws inspiration from athletes like Anthony Edwards.“I’m inspired by Ant-Man, … I’m inspired by athletes in general,” Chalamet said.Anthony Edwards outlines Timberwolves’ 2025-26 focusWith the Minnesota Timberwolves once again led by Anthony Edwards, the team is determined to push beyond the Western Conference finals, a stage they’ve fallen short of in back-to-back years. Edwards made clear what their priority will be moving forward.“We’re trying to get back to the No. 1 defense in the league,” he said (per MPR News). “And I know it starts with me, especially my pressure on the ball.&quot;I’ve got to be ready every night, and I’m going to take pride in that. I told my teammates to hold me accountable, coaches included.”Edwards added that he spent his offseason putting in “boring days” at the gym, perfecting his one-dribble pull-up, though he said he relished the grind.In last year’s Western Conference finals, the Timberwolves fell in five games to the eventual champion OKC Thunder.Over the offseason, Minnesota lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luka Garza and Josh Minott, but brought back Joe Ingles, Julius Randle and Naz Reid, and addedJohnny Juzang.