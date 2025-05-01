Anthony Edwards names Rudy Gobert a mythical beast after crushing the glass vs Lakers

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves clinched their first round series win over the Los Angeles Lakers with a team effort in Game 5. However, Minnesota's leader, Anthony Edwards, wasn't the one that paved the way to the win. Gobert dominated on the interior, garnering high praise from his All-Star teammate after the game.
After struggling to find his rhythm through the first four games in the series, Gobert found his stride and then some in Game 5. The French big man scored 27 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in what is arguably the best playoff performance of his career. His excellent night helped pick up Edwards' slack as the guard struggled to make shots throughout the game.
After the game ended on Wednesday night, Anthony Edwards conducted his postgame press conference alongside Julius Randle and Naz Reid. When he was asked about Rudy Gobert's contributions to the team, the Timberwolves' leader was surprised when he looked at the box score and realized just how well his teammate played.
"12 for 15 from the field, we can't ask nothing-he had 24 rebounds?" asked Edwards to Randle after looking at the stat sheet. "He was a dragon tonight. Rudy was the dragon."
The Timberwolves' win in Round 1 over LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers is reminiscent of the beginning of last year's postseason. Edwards and Co. swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns last season, starting the conversation about whether or not Edwards had earned the mantle of the next "face of the NBA".
Regardless of his status in the league, he and the Timberwolves are moving on in the playoffs and present a dangerous matchup for every other team in the Western Conference.
How far can Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves go this postseason?
Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves were not picked by many to overcome the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. Experts believed that Doncic would have a field day against Gobert like he did in the Western Conference Finals last season and that the series was in the Lakers' favor from the beginning. Now that it's over, the NBA world is remembering how intimidating Minnesota can be.
Looking ahead to the next round, the Timberwolves will take on the winner of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. Steph Curry and Co. had a chance to end things alongside the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, but the Rockets cruised to a win to force Game 6.
If the Warriors are able to secure the series on their home court, Rudy Gobert becomes essential for the Timberwolves in a potential clash with Golden State. Similarly to the Lakers, the Warriors lack size outside of Quenten Post and Kevon Looney, giving Gobert another opportunity to dominate down low.
If he can carry over his Game 5 performance into the second round, the Timberwolves feel good about their chances to advance.
