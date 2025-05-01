Anthony Edwards names Rudy Gobert a mythical beast after crushing the glass vs Lakers

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves clinched their first round series win over the Los Angeles Lakers with a team effort in Game 5. However, Minnesota's leader, Anthony Edwards, wasn't the one that paved the way to the win. Gobert dominated on the interior, garnering high praise from his All-Star teammate after the game.

Ad

After struggling to find his rhythm through the first four games in the series, Gobert found his stride and then some in Game 5. The French big man scored 27 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in what is arguably the best playoff performance of his career. His excellent night helped pick up Edwards' slack as the guard struggled to make shots throughout the game.

After the game ended on Wednesday night, Anthony Edwards conducted his postgame press conference alongside Julius Randle and Naz Reid. When he was asked about Rudy Gobert's contributions to the team, the Timberwolves' leader was surprised when he looked at the box score and realized just how well his teammate played.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"12 for 15 from the field, we can't ask nothing-he had 24 rebounds?" asked Edwards to Randle after looking at the stat sheet. "He was a dragon tonight. Rudy was the dragon."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Timberwolves' win in Round 1 over LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers is reminiscent of the beginning of last year's postseason. Edwards and Co. swept Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns last season, starting the conversation about whether or not Edwards had earned the mantle of the next "face of the NBA".

Ad

Regardless of his status in the league, he and the Timberwolves are moving on in the playoffs and present a dangerous matchup for every other team in the Western Conference.

How far can Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves go this postseason?

Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves were not picked by many to overcome the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. Experts believed that Doncic would have a field day against Gobert like he did in the Western Conference Finals last season and that the series was in the Lakers' favor from the beginning. Now that it's over, the NBA world is remembering how intimidating Minnesota can be.

Ad

Looking ahead to the next round, the Timberwolves will take on the winner of the series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets. Steph Curry and Co. had a chance to end things alongside the Timberwolves on Wednesday night, but the Rockets cruised to a win to force Game 6.

If the Warriors are able to secure the series on their home court, Rudy Gobert becomes essential for the Timberwolves in a potential clash with Golden State. Similarly to the Lakers, the Warriors lack size outside of Quenten Post and Kevon Looney, giving Gobert another opportunity to dominate down low.

If he can carry over his Game 5 performance into the second round, the Timberwolves feel good about their chances to advance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.