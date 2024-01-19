Anthony Edwards plays down franchise chasing record of 60 wins, sets sights only on Championship glory

As we hit the halfway point in the season, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have one of the league's top records. Despite being on pace to make franchise history, the star guard has his sights set much bigger.

Led by the NBA's best defense, the Timberwolves sit in first place in the Western Conference with a 30-11 record. If they maintain this pace, they'll break the franchise record for most wins in a season. The organizations current best record is 58-24, which happened back in the 2003-04 season.

When asked about their record pace, Anthony Edwards downplayed the situation. He focus isn't on regular season wins. Edwards' sights are set on leading Minnesota to an NBA title.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My goal for us is not really 60 wins, it's to win the championship," Edwards said. "Get to the championship, that's the goal."

The Timberwolves' defense gets a lot of the credit, but Anthony Edwards has done an incredible job leading the team on the other end. This season, he is averaging a career-high 26.1 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Anthony Edwards reflects on abusrd highlight play vs Grizzlies

On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves got their 30th win of the season. Thanks to big games from Anthony Edwards and other players, they were able to take down the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies.

Edwards is known for his incredible atheltic ability, and it was on full display against the Grizzlies. He had multiple highlight reel dunks, including a lob to himself off the backboard.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the game, Edwards talked about what went through his head during the self alley-oop. The former No. 1 pick said he saw someone do it in an All-Star game so he decided to try it himself.

"I was looking for somebody but nobody was open. So I seen someone do it in an All-Star game so I'm like I'm gonna try it," Edwards said.

Aside from his highlight reel, Edwards was big for the Timberwolves in their win over the Grizzlies. He led the team in scoring with 28 points along with five rebounds and five assists. The one-time All-Star did most of his damage in the fourth quarter, where he scored 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the field.

Another standout performer from Minnesota in this win was backup center Naz Reid. He scored 20 points off the bench and converted eight of his 13 shot attempts. Mike Conley (17 points, 10 assists) and Rudy Gobert (17 points, 10 rebounds) also recorded double-doubles.

This victory helped the Timberwolves maintain their tight lead in the Western Conference standings. They currently hold a two game lead over the OKC Thunder, who sit in second place at 28-13.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!