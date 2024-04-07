Anthony Edwards puts on a loving display with girlfriend Jeanine Robel as they enjoy ‘first parents’ night out’

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is leading the team to an exceptional season. However, during his spare time, he went on a proper date with his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel. The social media influencer shared pictures of the date on her Instagram story and captioned it as the "parents first night out."

Anthony Edwards and girlfriend Jeanine Robel enjoy "parents' first night out."

On March 1, 2024, Anthony Edwards only logged 19 minutes against the Sacramento Kings as he had to leave the ball game midway. He finished with 11 points (2-of-11 shooting, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range) as the Minnesota Timberwolves lost by an overtime score of 124-120.

The team listed him as out for the remainder of the game due to personal reasons.

Jeanine Robel shared an image of their first child on her Instagram story on March 5, 2024.

Anthony Edwards pays 44-point outing as birthday tribute to girlfriend Jeanine Robel

On Jan. 21, 2023, when the Timberwolves secured a 113-104 victory over the Houston Rockets, Edwards wanted to celebrate her girlfriend's birthday by putting up an incredible performance.

"My girlfriend's birthday is in two days," Edwards said. "She's going out of the country so I had to put on a show for her."

The Timberwolves star scored 44 points (17-of-29 shooting, including 8-of-16 from 3-point range), along with six rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He led his team to a victory.

Jeanine Robel has over 120k followers and 96 posts on Instagram. Interestingly, before her relationship with the two-time NBA All-Star, she previously dated rapper Chief Keef and even had a son together, Krue Karter Cozart. Robel is eight years older than Edwards, as she was born on Jan. 24, 1994.