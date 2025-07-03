Anthony Edwards's ex Ayesha Howard reportedly claims NBA star has no involvement with daughter as legal battle continues

Anthony Edwards and his ex, Ayesha Howard, remain embroiled in a court battle that has taken one turn after another. According to an exclusive report published by US Weekly on Thursday, Howard allegedly claimed that Edwards had never met their daughter.

Last year, Edwards filed for a paternity test, which later determined that he was indeed the father of the child. According to the court documents obtained by US Weekly, in the last hearing on May 19, 2025, Howard said that the NBA star had never met their daughter, Aubri, who was born in October 2024.

"As far as child support goes, I mean, as far as child custody goes, Anthony does not want anything to do with my child," Howard argued (per US Weekly).

"He has expressed that. He has shown that. I haven’t seen him. [Aubri] hasn’t seen him — never. So, I mean, whether custody was honestly here or in Mars, I don’t think it would inconvenience him or matter at all."

Howard filed another statement in her ongoing lawsuit against the Timberwolves star. According to the filed declaration, Howard said that she had suffered "financial harm" due to legal measures from the NBA star.

Last year, Ayesha Howard filed for paternity and child support in California. However, Edwards and his legal team filed a separate lawsuit in Georgia, where Howard was then putting up and had the baby.

As per the court documents obtained by US Weekly, Anthony Edwards wasn't seeking the custody of the child. However, his legal team requested that the child support be determined by Georgia's standards.

On the other hand, Howard's team argued that the social media influencer had moved to Los Angeles months before the birth of their child At the May 19 court hearing, Howard also argued that since Edwards wasn't seeking custody, he didn't have a case.

"Being that he is not seeking visitation or custody, why does he even—why is — does it matter where my child is," she said according to the court documents. "It’s not like, ‘Oh I have to come visit her in California.'"

Anthony Edwards' ex Ally D blasts the NBA star for disowning their alleged child

Anthony Edwards' ongoing lawsuit with Ayesha Howard isn't the only drama he has going on in his life. In April, a woman named Alexandra Descroches, who goes by the name Ally D on her social media, filed for a paternity suit against the Timberwolves star.

The social media influencer filed for child support in New York. Edwards and his team later filed a different lawsuit in Georgia, arguing that the child support should be determined in Georgia.

As per her claims, Ally D had the baby boy in 2023, and since then, Edwards hasn't met the child. In her Instagram post in may, Desroches said that it would be "greatly f***ing appreciated" if the NBA star at least acknowledges their child.

In 2024, Desroches claimed that she had been "harassed" and talked badly to because of her relationship with Anthony Edwards, whom she doesn't "even speak" to.

