Anthony Edwards shoes tonight: Which colorway did Wolves star rock in Game 2 vs Suns?

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards rocked once again his signature Adidas AE Low 1 in Game Two of their opening-round NBA playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday as they look to extend their series lead to 2-0.

'Ant-Man' debuted the low-top 'Mural' colorway of his hit AE 1 sneaker in their series opener against the Suns on Saturday. He punctuated it with an explosive performance, finishing with 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes. More importantly, they won, 120-95, to take the early upper hand in the series.

For Game Two, while he didn't have a vintage game like in Game One, Anthony Edwards was still effective, with 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block in helping his team to a 105-93 victory.

The Timberwolves turned the tables on the Suns in the second half en route the win.

After trailing 51-50 at the break, Minnesota outscored Phoenix, 55-42, the rest of the way, anchored on a balanced attack that steadily tore down the visitors.

Jaden McDaniels paced the Timberwolves in the Game Two win, finishing with 25 points, one of six Minnesota players in double digits.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and nine rebounds, while Mike Conley also had 18 markers of his own. Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 10.

Game Three of the Timberwolves-Suns series shifts to Phoenix for Game Three on Friday.

What is Anthony Edwards' AE Low 1 sneaker?

The Adidas AE Low 1 is a transformed version of the popular AE 1 signature sneaker of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

From its original mid-top form, the shoe has been given a low-top rendering. However, it still features the black knit upper and the dynamic TPU support cage for proper breathability.

Anthony Edwards' initials are found on the shoe's tongue, while the iconic Three Stripes of the shoe brand is on the heel. For its midsole, a combination of the Boost and Lightstrike technologies are employed to ensure light-weight cushioning.

The colorway of the AE Low 1 that 'Ant-Man' used in Games 1 and 2 of their opening first-round NBA playoff series with the Phoenix Suns is referred to as the 'Mural.' It's touted as showcasing style and performance both on the court and outside of it.

It's slated to be released in the summer of 2024 at select stores and adidas.com at a price of $110.

The debut of Anthony Edward's AE Low 1 also coincided with the premiere of the latest editions of the signature shoes of his fellow Adidas ambassadors James Harden (LA Clippers) and Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks), whose teams are also in action in the playoffs.

