Anthony Edwards wants Julius Randle to sing his praises to ladies 

Since entering the NBA back in 2020, Anthony Edwards has built up a reputation for having a vibrant personality. This was recently on display following the All-Star guard's bold locker room statement on Thursday night.

Currently in the thick of the Western Conference standings, the Timberwolves find themselves still fighting for position in the final days of the season. They had a crucial matchup Thursday, taking on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves managed to take care of business and create a three-way tie for sixth place in the West with just two games to go. Anthony Edwards was a driving force in the 141-125 victory, erupting for 44 points. Following the big win, the vibes were good in the Minnesota locker room.

Despite all that is hanging in the balance of these final games, Edwards doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to him. While the media was speaking with Julius Randle at his locker, Anthony Edwards could be heard in the background giving his team a stern request. He wants them to go out and tell all the women they can how special he is on the court.

"I'm the best in the world go tell all the girls," Edwards said.

If Edwards and the Timberwolves want any shot at avoiding the play-in, winning out is essential. Lucky for them, they have a very favorable schedule the rest of the way. Their next matchup is against the Brooklyn Nets, and then they'll finish off the regular season against the Utah Jazz.

