"Anthony Edwards will reap what he sow": Ayesha Howard subtly shades Timberwolves star after mom rejects his sneakers in viral clip

Minnesota Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards’ ex-partner, Ayesha Howard has once again thrown shade at the Minnesota star. Howard first came to Anthony’s defense after a clip started making the rounds on social media. In said clip, a mom is seen asking her child to put Anthony Edwards’ sneakers back since he doesn’t take care of his kids.

Ad

The mom then proceeded to ask the kid to grab shoes by Ja Morant or Kobe Bryant who she believes to be great dads. After this video started making the rounds on social media, Howard came to Edward’s defense stating:

“I'm not sure if this child knows of Anthony's personal issues, and if he doesn't, I think it's unfair to take away the part of Anthony that he does admire, which is obviously his basketball talent. Anthony is a great player, but the mother is in control of what she supports from a moral woman's standpoint."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Shade Room also found Howard’s comments and posted those on Instagram as well. This prompted Ayesha to make another comment, only this time she was subtly shading Anthony Edwards:

“I'm sorry I don't know how to be bitter I'm a positive person whole heartedly even when someone is wrong I really let God do the judging because the lord is in control and my lord is not sleep Anthony will reap what he sow.” wrote Ayesha

Ad

One fan called Howard out for this incident stating that they would never defend her again, she replied:

“Wait come back! I’m just not bitter let a higher power handle him!”

Check out her comments below:

Ayesha Howard throws shade on Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards got a massive win in a legal battle against Ayesha Howard

As reported by In Touch, Edwards filed a paternity lawsuit against Ayesha Howard in October 2024. Edwards' suit doesn't ask for custody of his and Ayesha's child. Instead, the Timberwolves star is allegedly fine with waiving all custody rights and only wishes to settle on a reasonable child support amount.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards' legal team argued that Ayesha was trying to cheat the system by giving birth to her and Edwards' child in California, instead of her hometown of Georgia. The 23-year-old's lawyers claim that this was done so that Ayesha could potentially be granted more money in child support.

Luckily for Edwards, the judge ruled that California lacks jurisdiction and the case will now be handled in Georgia, where the NBA star originally filed his suit. It'll be interesting to see what developments occur in Anthony Edwards and Howard's legal battle over the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback