Anthony Edwards x Adidas AE 1 "The Future" NBA All-Star Game sneakers: Where to buy, price and more details explored

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards' first signature shoe, the Adidas AE1, is getting a new colorway just in time for the NBA's All-Star weekend. The brand-new colorway, aptly named 'The Future, ' is predominantly black and features a dark color palette with the exception of Edwards' and Adidas' logo, which is lucid lemon.

According to the Adidas website, the shoe is worth $120 per pair but is currently sold out. At the time of writing, this particular colorway of AE1 is still available on Foot Locker's website for the same price, but only certain sizes remain available.

The shoe features a combination of Adidas' Lightstrike and Boost technology on its midsole. Boost is something that Adidas released in 2013 and was initially integrated into their line of running shoes. A tech that boasts the best energy return among sneakers.

This isn't the only AE1 pair that boasts this tech, as other colorways have similar features.

The initial colorways for the AE1 were first released in December of last year and quickly became popular thanks in part to its advertisements. Anthony Edwards starred in several ads for the shoe, which has been praised as some of the best marketing done for a pair of sneakers in a while.

Looking back at Anthony Edwards' first All-Star appearance

Last season, Anthony Edwards played his first All-Star game. He was selected as one of the replacements, along with De'Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam, for injured All-Stars Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson.

Edwards famously said that he doesn't think his first All-Star nod didn't count because he was taken as a "fallback guy."

Despite being a replacement, he still ended up being Team LeBron's first pick. Edwards ended up putting on a show along with his fellow stars and while his team lost, he had a great game.

Edwards played for a total of 17 minutes, wherein he scored 12 points on a very efficient 6-for-8 shooting. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished one assist.

This season, Edwards was officially selected as one of the reserves for the All-Star game. He also came close to being a starter, ranking third in media voting, fourth in player voting and fifth in fan votes. He came in fourth in the voting, just behind Steph Curry.