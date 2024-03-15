Anthony Edwards x adidas AE1 “Velocity Blue”: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been on a tear this season, posting one of the best records in the Western Conference. While the team no longer sits in first place in the West, their playoff hopes are alive and well. Despite the latest injury to Karl-Anthony Towns, the team still sits in third place in the West.

On the heels of a recent win over the Clippers, news surfaced that Adidas would be dropping a new colorway of Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE1 shoe. The signature sneaker has continued to receive praise from basketball enthusiasts both for its design and its functionality.

The AE 1 Velocity Blue shoe was announced on Adidas' official Instagram account, with Anthony Edwards then reposting it. The announcement from Adidas indicated that the shoe is available now on Adidas.com as well as in select Adidas stores around the world.

On Adidas' website, the shoe is listed at $120, however, many of the adult sizes are already sold out. At the time of publication, only sizes 5-9 (US) are in stock. The sneaker brand describes the design of the shoes as:

"A reflection of Ant’s contagious energy, built to compliment his skills in an impactful way."

Check out an image of the shoe below.

"This is just the beginning" - Anthony Edwards on first signature shoe with Adidas

Anthony Edwards has proven himself to be one of the best young stars in the NBA. With an outspoken personality that has provided a number of entertaining clips, to his energetic style of play, the young standout can do it all.

Edwards and Ja Morant are both considered to be two of the most talented up and coming players from the United States. While neither has reached the pinnacle of the sport by winning an NBA championship or an MVP, their popularity has soared.

While many players can only dream of having their own signature shoe, for Edwards, he views the release of the AE1 as just the beginning. Back in September, amid the release of his first shoe, Edwards spoke about the occasion. He was quoted by Adidas.com as saying:

"The launch of the AE1 is without a doubt, one of the pinnacles of my career and my life to date. Having the support of Adidas basketball, joining basketball legends who I've looked up to on their roster, is a dream come true. This is just the beginning. Believe That."

It was that exact idea that Adidas used as part of its pitch to Edwards. In addition to being the newest face of Adidas basketball, the deal also positioned the young star alongside global icons such as Muhammad Ali & David Beckham.

With his NBA career really only just getting going, the future seems bright for Edwards and Adidas.