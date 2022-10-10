“Anthony looked like someone pulled his soul from him; Nobody had their color & All of us kinda broke down" - LeBron James recalls the grim mood after Kobe Bryant's demise

One of the segments in "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers" featured LeBron James' take on the late Kobe Bryant's death. James recalled the team's reaction after finding out about the tragedy. Bryant's death was, without a doubt, the darkest Lakers moment in recent memory. Here's what James had to say about the time they found out.

“Anthony looked like someone pulled his soul from him," James said. "Nobody had their color and all of us kinda broke down in tears. It was one of the longest flights I ever been on.”

James had close ties to the Lakers legend. However, Anthony Davis was similarly affected. Davis mentioned that it was a tough pill to swallow, and it affected LA a great deal.

It wasn't just the LA Lakers who were affected by Kobe Bryant's death. The entire basketball world was in shock. Kobe was a global phenomenon adored by millions. When Bryant passed away, the NBA stars playing at the time grew up watching the Laker legend. The league honored him by committing 24-second and 8-second violations in the opening quarter.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant's relationship

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

LeBron James has built many friendships in the NBA over his 20-year career. Some of the most notable names are Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul dubbed the "Banana Boat Squad." However, one unlikely friend James made over the course of his career was Kobe Bryant.

The build-up to LeBron and Kobe's friendship was all mentioned in "The Redeem Team" Netflix documentary. Before teaming up with LeBron James in Team USA, Kobe Bryant was a loner. Bryant had trouble making friends in the league due to his demeanor on and off the court. His struggles became significantly tougher after Shaquille O'Neal left the LA Lakers.

Kobe Bryant was invited to join Team USA in 2007. At that point, Bryant was still going through some hardships from all the criticism he had received that year. He didn't join the national team to make friends. Kobe joined to compete and prove that he was a winner. However, his mindset started to change after spending significant time with his USA teammates.

Regardless of his uniform, Bryant was always known to be practicing alone. LeBron James did something to break the ice and started engaging with the Black Mamba. Initially, everyone assumed that the two of them wouldn't get along. Both superstars are the top dogs of their respective teams in the NBA. It was only natural for everyone to expect them to clash.

LeBron James proved to be a perfect match for Kobe Bryant. They may be opposites in leadership, but their love for the game was at the same level. This is why both stars respected one another despite having different views on basketball. LeBron always made it a point to joke around with Kobe and attempted to get a smile out of him every chance he could.

Thanks to LeBron James' efforts to warm up to Bryant, Kobe eventually started opening up to the rest of the team. LeBron and Kobe's friendship is truly one of a kind.

