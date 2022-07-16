“They’ve yet to land a big name guy to their team” - Antoine Walker believes the New York Knicks have to entertain everything for Donovan Mitchell, says they might have to overpay

Donovan Mitchell is the player former NBA player Antoine Walker thinks the New York Knicks should pursue. After signing Jalen Brunson to a big contract, some experts think the Knicks should use their big market status to go after Mitchell.

The Utah Jazz were recently reported to be open to trading Donovan Mitchell. This came after numerous reports about the Jazz not entertaining any trade rumors surrounding Mitchell.

A few weeks ago, the Jazz shipped All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for multiple players and four first round picks. Now, the Jazz are trying to get the best return package for Donovan Mitchell.

So far, there are two teams that are often associated with the Mitchell trade rumors, the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.

Both franchises have their own advantage to lure Donovan Mitchell. The Heat have Bam Adebayo, who's a close friend of the three-time All-Star and could use that as leverage. The Knicks, on the other hand, are Mitchell's hometown team.

Former All-Star Antoine Walker thinks the Knicks should push hard in trading for Mitchell. Even if they have to overpay him.

“They’ve [the Knicks] yet to land a big name guy to their team,” Walker started out.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "The Knicks have to entertain everything. They've yet to land a big name guy on their team. They need another star to make headway in the East. They may have to overpay, & Donovan Mitchell is the perfect guy to take a chance on. They can go from 37 wins to 50." — @WalkerAntoine8 "The Knicks have to entertain everything. They've yet to land a big name guy on their team. They need another star to make headway in the East. They may have to overpay, & Donovan Mitchell is the perfect guy to take a chance on. They can go from 37 wins to 50." — @WalkerAntoine8 https://t.co/QOHUUYp3Ft

He added:

"They need another star on their team to start to make headways in the Eastern Conference."

"You may have to overpay for Donovan Mitchell."

Now, no one really knows where Mitchell might end up playing for this upcoming 2022-23 NBA season. But one thing is for sure, the Jazz are trying to move on from the Mitchell-Gobert era.

A full team rebuild isn't what fans thought they were going to get out of the Jazz's offseason. However, the team did send a small hint to that after Quin Snyder stepped down as the head coach.

We might see Donovan Mitchell in a Knicks jersey at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season

Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns

It has also been reported in the past few days that the Knicks are engaging with the Jazz for a potential trade with Mitchell. Although the Heat have shown interest in trading for the superstar, there have been no reports of them being in talks.

Given the connection between the Heat's Pat Riley and Jazz's minority owner, Dwyane Wade, most thought they'd get a deal done.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story at theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba . New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0…

However, a trade proposal by the Jazz had the Knicks taken aback. The Jazz reportedly had the Knicks give Quentin Grimes, Emmanuel Quickley, and Obi Toppin and six draft picks in exchange for Mitchell.

The Knicks declined the offer, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. But that didn't stop the Knicks from actively being in talks with the Jazz.

It seems as if the Knicks are desperate to build a team that can put them back in the playoff picture. Donovan Mitchell has proven that he can lead a team, but can he lead the New York Knicks?

