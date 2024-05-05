Antonio Brown quotes Larry Bird's famous "god disguised as Michael Jordan" comment for Anthony Edwards' masterclass 

Antonio Brown was the latest to draw Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan parallels as the Timberwolves star took over Game 1 of the West conference semis. Edwards dominated the contest on both ends to guide Minnesota to a 106-99 road win, handing the defending champs their first home loss in a conference series since the 2022 NBA playoffs.

Veteran superstars like LeBron James and Kevin Durant have taken turns since then, but none have prevailed. However, with Edwards making the leap, Brown, akin to several NBA fans, couldn't help but compare the former No. 1 pick with MJ. The former NFL player quoted Larry Bird's famous comment with an 'X' post that said:

"That wasn't Michael Jordan. That was god disguised as Michael Jordan."

Anthony Edwards' three-level offensive game, athleticism and two-way skillset have seen him draw parallels with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant amid his ascension into an MVP-caliber and bonafide All-Star player. His demeanor and confidence are the other two things that have made him the closest contemporary to the NBA legends.

Anthony Edwards continues dominant playoff run with a 40-piece vs. Denver

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves swept favorites Phoenix Suns in the first round, with the former Georgia prospect averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He dropped 40 points to close the Suns in Game 4 and followed that up with another 40-piece in Game 1 of the conference semis against the Nuggets.

In the process, Edwards joined Kobe Bryant as the second player 22 or younger to drop consecutive 40-point games. He had 43 against the Nuggets, shooting on 59/43/100 splits. He added seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks, too.

It seemed like an uphill task to beat Denver in its den, but Edwards' efforts for the full 48 minutes made a tremendous difference. He proved his mettle as the best player in these playoffs so far, coming out on top in another battle where the Timberwolves were the heavy underdogs.

The Nuggets had no answers for Edwards, especially in his second-half burst of 18 points, three rebounds and three assists on 58.7% shooting. That's where the Nuggets have been at their best, but Edwards was unfazed by that challenge.

His energy and intensity were unparalleled in the face of the Nuggets' perimeter threats, paving the way for an improbable result. The Timberwolves taking away the homecourt advantage from Denver relieves a lot of pressure, as that was one of the Nuggets' biggest strengths last year.

However, they've finally found a competitive matchup in Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, making this series arguably the best in the playoffs.