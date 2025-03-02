"Any championship is hard!" - Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper reacts to $110,000,000 analyst's bold Stanley Cup statement

Michael Jordan and several of his Chicago Bulls teammates know a thing or two about winning championships. One of those is Ron Harper, who recently reacted to an analyst's bold take about the Stanley Cup. The NBA and NHL are set to begin their playoffs next month.

According to sports radio personality Jim Rome, who has a net worth of $110 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), the Stanley Cup is the hardest championship to win in sports. Rome made the statement on X while sharing his interview with Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice.

The Panthers are the defending Stanley Cup champions and looking to win back-to-back titles this season. They are also looking to get into the Stanley Cup finals for the third straight year, losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 and defeated the Edmonton Oilers last season.

Harper didn't oppose Rome's assessment but argued that all championships are hard to win. Harper was part of five NBA title-winning teams: the Chicago Bulls from 1996 to 1998 and the LA Lakers from 2000 to 2001.

The Bulls were headlined by Jordan, who cemented himself as one of the greatest players of all time, after winning six NBA championships in eight years. There's likely a debate regarding the hardest title to win, especially in today's generation in sports.

Titles are becoming harder to achieve regardless of sport. The New York Yankees have not won a World Series title since 2009, while the NFL is often dominated by dynasties like the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs since the 2000s.

"Any championship is hard to do…," Harper tweeted on Saturday.

There's more parity in the NBA, with no three-peats since the 2000-2002 Lakers. The same can be said in the NHL as there have been no three-peats since the 1980-1983 New York Islanders.

Michael Jordan was once a minority owner of an NHL franchise

Michael Jordan was once a minority owner of an NHL franchise. (Photo: GETTY)

Michael Jordan owned 12% of the Washington Capitals during his short tenure with the Wizards front office. He was fascinated with hockey and got curious about the skills needed to succeed in the sport. He once visited the Capitals locker room and tried to inspire the players.

"I think it elevated the play of our players," Former Capitals president Dick Patrick said in 2020, via ESPN. "I did notice that after January 2000, our players strode in with a little more pride because Michael Jordan was one of the owners of the team. The benefit to the Capitals was being in the presence of this greatness, and understanding what was possible."

Jordan relinquished his ownership of the Capitals after unretiring in 2001. He then became an NBA team owner with the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006. Four years later, he was the majority owner and the team was called the Hornets once again.

He sold his majority shares for $2.7 billion in 2023, remaining as a minority owner. Jordan is now focused on his Team 23XI Racing in NASCAR, with eight race victories since making its debut in 2021.

