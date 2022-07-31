“Any team with Michael Jordan on it? I’m picking” - Andre Igoudala picks the Chicago Bulls in the Bulls vs. Warriors debate, says he’ll pick the 2012 Olympic team over the Dream Team

Draymond Green sparked a debate when he claimed that the 2017 Golden State Warriors would defeat the Michael Jordan-led 1996 Chicago Bulls. However, Andre Iguodala has sided with the Bulls against his team.

Several versions of the Warriors' team have been compared to the 1996 Chicago Bulls. The 2016 Warriors beat the Bulls' 72-10 regular-season record but failed to win the championship.

The Warriors, already a dynasty, got a lot stronger with Kevin Durant in 2017. Despite not having a stellar regular season campaign, the 2017 Warriors have been pitted against the Bulls due to their playoff exploits.

Iguodala and Evan Turner discussed the topic on "Point Forward." Surprisingly, they both agreed that the '96 Bulls would have won the series against the 2017 Warriors.

"I'm picking the Bulls, I'm not even arguing with you because any team with Michael Jordan on it, I'm picking except for 2012 vs. the '92 Dream Team. I'm not picking the '92 team, I'm picking us even though the '92 team had MJ."

After going back and forth with Evan Turner about the matchups and schemes, he further addressed the issue:

"I think we are a more talented team, I just think they were a higher level IQ team. The way we shoot the ball though is different though. We shoot the ball very well, like very well."

"It will be interesting. I think that's one thing that's not viewed as much, we don't look deep into, is that they control the pace of the game. So yeah, the score was low but they were controlling the pace of the game. They know how to limit your possessions, and the rules of the game have changed as well so you can get more possessions in. We all say, once you get to them finals, that two-point shot becomes real important, and they be acting like it's not important."

The Michael Jordan-led '96 Chicago Bulls is arguably the best team in NBA history

Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to incredible feats, including two three-peats. MJ delivered all six titles in the franchise's history.

The 1995-96 season was especially unbelievable. Jordan and the Bulls set a regular-season win-loss record (72-10) in the NBA. Although the Warriors have since surpassed that (73-9), it remains one of the best single-season runs.

