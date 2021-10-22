"Anybody else can get had!" - Stephen A. Smith hypes up New York Knicks, says only Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are safe from them

The New York Knicks put the league on notice after a dominant performance in a double-overtime thriller win in their season opener against the Boston Celtics. The Knicks made significant offseason moves. They brought in the likes of Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, who aligned perfectly with their goals and culture.

Evan Fournier especially had a huge impact on the game as he took over in the fourth quarter, hitting a couple of big shots to give the Knicks the lead after trailing. He finished the game scoring 32 points, grabbing six boards and dishing out three assists to go along with four steals and a block in a solid debut.

Everyone knew that Julius Randle would step up after a consistent 2020-21 season where he earned his first All-Star appearance. He picked up right from where he left off. Randle dominated the Celtics with his size and bag of tricks on his way to a magnificent 35-point performance.

The New York Knicks look like they are the real deal right now even though it's just the first game of the season. Long-time Knicks fan and NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith was ecstatic after his team's victory. Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Smith heaped praise on the team. He said that only the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are safe from getting beat by them considering the way they have started out the season. Here is what he had to say:

The only teams in the Eastern Conference that are safe from the New York Knicks are the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. Anybody else can get had!

This might just be the season opener and we will probably see plenty of twists and turns prior to the post-season. But considering the way the New York Knicks have started and their new roster additions, it is safe to say that they are here to stay and are capable of causing a huge upset in a stacked Eastern Conference.

Can the New York Knicks make it past the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals?

The New York Knicks have made a statement and sent warning shots to other competitors in the loaded Eastern Conference after dominating in their season opener against the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks look hungry and possess the mindset to grind it out during crunch situations as shown by their double-overtime victory. They were trailing for most of the game but somehow dug deep and found the ability to come roaring back every time they were put on the backfoot.

These are positive signs shown by Tom Thibodeau's side and if they are able to keep up with this consistency they can make a deep playoff run albeit in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference. Considering the injury history of behemoths such as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, don't be surprised to see the Knicks land up in the Eastern Conference Finals after pulling off a massive upset.

