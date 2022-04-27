“Anybody out there who wants to challenge me on this please do so, I think it’s the best dunk I’ve seen in NBA playoff history” - Jay Williams in awe of Ja Morant’s dunk over Malik Beasley in Game 5 of the playoffs

On ESPN's morning radio show "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," former NBA player Jay Williams spoke about Ja Morant's monster dunk in Game 5. Williams believes it was the greatest dunk in postseason history, stating:

"Anybody out there who wants to challenge me on this, please do so, I think it’s the best dunk I’ve seen in NBA playoff history."

Not only did he produce a monster dunk, Morant also had a monster game.

He dropped 30 points, including the game-winner, along with 13 rebounds and nine assists. Morant converted nine of his 22 field goal attempts and scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Morant has had an incredible season thus far and is on the verge of leading the Memphis Grizzlies to the Western Conference Semifinals. They have a 3-2 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ja Morant season as the league's Most Improved Player award winner

Ja Morant has been the go-to man for the Memphis Grizzlies this season and has time and again proven his quality as a leader.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Ja Morant is the first player in Grizzlies history with 15 FG in consecutive games.

Morant finished the regular season averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. He shot better than 34% from beyond the arc, nearly 50% from the field, and a shade over 76% from the free throw line.

These are incredible numbers for a guy in just his third season in the league.

Morant had six games with 40 or more points and also racked up 24 games with 30 or more. He had one triple-double and 10 double-doubles as well. These incredible numbers warranted him his first All-Star selection and he could earn an All-NBA selection as well.

Ja Morant's high-flying athleticism and scoring ability have earned him comparisons to Allen Iverson and Derrick Rose.

The explosiveness and the ability to score at will have prompted such comparisons. His ability from beyond the arc has also improved tremendously this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are still among the favorites to come out of the Western Conference primarily because of Ja Morant. if he keeps this up, then they will be favorites to win the title.

