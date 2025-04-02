"Anything for the girl": Savannah James candidly reveals her hate for birds as daughter Zhuri relishes zoo day

On Wednesday, Savannah James, wife of Lakers' superstar and NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, shared an Instagram Story of her and daughter Zhuri enjoying a trip to the zoo.

In the clip, the two of them are feeding flamingos from handheld feeders as part of an interactive experience. The video shows both of their reluctance in a humorously candid moment. Savannah admitted to a dislike for birds and only taking part in the experience for her daughter.

Savannah James' Instagram story - Source: @mrs_savannahrj

"I hate a bird", James revealed in a caption over her story. She continued, adding:

"Anything for the girl".

Savannah jokingly showed off her being a dutiful mother by sacrificing her comfort so that Zhuri, who perhaps looked even more concerned, could have the experience. James also posted more videos of her daughter interacting with other animals at the zoo, including feeding a giraffe.

LeBron and Savannah James were approached by their son, Bryce, over a major basketball decision

For better or for worse, LeBron and Savannah James' eldest child, Bronny, has had an immense amount of attention on him since he was a kid. After a successful high school career as a productive player, Bronny went on to play at the University of Southern California for one season before getting selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft.

Their middle child, Bryce James, has had a lot less spotlight on him. LeBron recently revealed in an episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast that Bryce approached him and his wife to take control of his own journey.

LeBron and Savannah decided to transfer Bryce from the high-profile Sierra Canyon to prioritize his development. He first attended Campbell Hall but then transferred again to Notre Dame High School but neither sat right with Bryce.

During the podcast's 18th minute, LeBron recalled a moment when Bryce expressed his frustration to him and Savannah about being moved between schools. Bryce expressed a strong desire to return to Sierra Canyon, where his brother played and where he had spent most of his high school years.

"Our youngest son did as well. Because of parenting because of some things that was happening at the school that we didn’t like we kind of made him transfer in the summertime," LeBron said.

"He wanted to stay and then ultimately he came to us and said he was not happy with the places that we sent him to and he ended up going back and now this is his senior year and basically he spent all four years at the same high school too.”

LeBron said Bryce voicing his opinion made him feel "humble and appreciative" as a parent because both of his sons made that choice. As James explained, Bryce could have transferred to a smaller, less competitive school and been given the keys to a team.

Instead, he chose to return to Sierra Canyon where there was a much larger demand because despite limited opportunity, he was surrounded by the best resources and talent.

James believes the decision speaks to Bronny and Bryce's character not just as basketball players but people. Bryce's gamble to bet on himself paid off earlier this month as he and Sierra Canyon won the California state championship, the first time for the school since 2019.

Bryce James has committed to the University of Ariona, joining the Wildcats as a freshman after completing his high school year.

