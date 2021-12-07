“Anything is possible” – Steph Curry backing himself to make 16 threes in Golden State Warriors’ upcoming game to break Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record

Steph Curry has sounded off the alarm. The 33-year-old, who is currently 16 three-pointers shy of shattering Ray Allen’s all-time regular-season triples record (2973 threes), will look to overtake Allen in the Golden State Warriors’ contest against Portland on Wednesday.

After knocking down seven long-range splashes for the Warriors against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, Steph Curry currently has 2958 three-pointers.

The NBA’s single-game record for most threes is held by Curry’s teammate, Klay Thompson. The Warriors guard, who is expected to return to play for the team in December, hit an NBA-best 14 triples on 29 October 2018 against the Chicago Bulls. The most three-point shots made by Curry in an NBA game is 13.

Still, Steph Curry sounded confident about stretching limits when the Golden State Warriors square off against the Portland Trail Blazers in their 25th regular-season game.

Speaking to the media after his 31 points and eight assists against the Magic powered the Warriors to their 20th win of the regular season, Curry sounded optimistic about going past Allen on Wednesday itself. He opined:

“Anything is possible. What is it 15? That’s funny because I know what that means. Klay’s record and all of that too. So, we will see.”

Following his short response, Steph Curry was pressed about whether he would definitely go for Allen’s record on Wednesday. He responded by saying:

“If you’ve seen the way I play, especially recently, I’m not shy about shooting the ball. The game will dictate what that looks like. I’m not coming out with that as a true goal or like how I play, but crazier things have happened.”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is “going to shoot a lot against Portland”

Stephen Curry’s confidence in his own ability was backed up by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

When asked whether he was aware that Curry was approaching the all-time milestone, Kerr replied in the affirmative. He said:

“I’m fully aware he’s 15 away. I’m guessing he’s going to shoot a lot against Portland on Wednesday.”

When asked whether the record was obtainable against the Portland Trail Blazers, Kerr commented:

“Absolutely… He’s Steph Curry so anything is possible. He’s made half-court shots in back-to-back games, so…”

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh