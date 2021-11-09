“Anytime he shoots the ball, I think it’s going in” - Anthony Davis in awe of fellow LA Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s shooting prowess

Carmelo Anthony has had a dream start to his LA Lakers career. The 37-year-old is proving to be their best signing of the offseason. He is averaging 17.6 points off the bench on 50% shooting from the field and 52% from 3-point range. The forward has already recorded five 20-point games in 11 appearances.

Melo had yet another big game for the LA Lakers on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. He recorded a season-high 29 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the floor, including seven of ten from the arc, helping the Lakeshow claim a 126-103 OT win.

Carmelo Anthony's fellow teammate and co-captain of the LA Lakers, Anthony Davis, praised the veteran for his efforts so far in the post-game press conference on Monday. Here's what AD said:

“Anytime he shoots the ball, I think it’s going in.”

Carmelo Anthony became a fan favorite at Staples Center in his early days as a Laker. The crowd even started to chant "Melo" several times during the game between the LA Lakers and Charlotte Hornets after the veteran knocked down a few triples at a crucial juncture of the match.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Carmelo Anthony is now 37 of 58 from 3 at Staples Center this season.



That’s 63.8%.



Carmelo Anthony's performances have made a great deal of impact for the team so far. With LeBron James out because of injury indefinitely, the LA Lakers will need Melo to keep up this energy moving forward.

LA Lakers bounce back from a two-game losing streak

The LA Lakers ended a two-game losing streak following their OT win against the Charlotte Hornets. They showed improvements on defense, but there is room for them to get even better. The Lakers almost blew the game away down the stretch, despite having an 11-point lead with five minutes left on the game-clock.

Nevertheless, Anthony Davis came up clutch for the team in overtime, scoring six points, making two free-throws and a block on the Hornets' last shot attempt of the game to secure the win for LA. Davis had 32 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and three steals by the end of the night.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook notched up a triple-double, his second of the season, tallying 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists on the night. The LA Lakers improved their season record to 6-5 with this win. They will be taking on the Miami Heat in their next game on Wednesday, November 10th.

