“Anyway, carry on with your Curry vs. Durant MVP debate” - John Hollinger believes Nikola Jokic should be a leading name in the MVP conversation  

The 2022 MVP conversation has circled around Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, but John Hollinger believes Nikola Jokic should also be included in the conversation. He is of the opinion that Jokic should be the leading player in the MVP conversation.

The Athletic columnist noted that Nikola Jokic has the highest player efficiency rating (34.2) in NBA history. He also made the revelation that the 26-year old has a box plus/minus (14.5), which has not been achieved since the formation of the league.

"Nikola Jokic has a PER of 34.2, which has never even come close to being done in the history of basketball, and a BPM of 14.5, which also has never been done in the history of basketball. His 66.4 percent true shooting is far and away, the best mark in the league among high-usage players — the only players ahead of him are dunks-only centers," Hollinger said.

When Nikola Jokic is on the court, the Nuggets play like a historically dominant team (plus-12.8 points per 100).When he's not, they play like the worst team in NBA history (minus-15.2 per 100).

He made the claim that the impact of the Joker on the Denver Nuggets team was unmatched. He added that he is the best passer in the league and places second in rebounding.

"He’s second in the NBA in rebounding, and he’s also the best passer in the league. Denver has been thrashed by injuries, but it still plays like a historically dominant team (plus-12.8 points per 100) as long as Jokic is on the court; when he’s not, the Nuggets play like the worst team in NBA history (minus-15.2 per 100). Anyway, carry on with your Curry vs. Durant MVP debate," Hollinger added.

How has Nikola Jokic fared so far in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets is introduced during pregame against the San Antonio Spurs.

2021 MVP Nikola Jokic could be on his way to win the award back-to-back. He has been the backbone of the Denver Nuggets this season, posting incredible stats and putting up consistent MVP performances.

Nikola Jokic currently has the most number of triple-doubles this season, tying with San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray. He has recorded 6 triple-doubles against the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves. He also recorded the 4th highest number of double-doubles in the league.

Nikola Jokic has a PER of 34.2 and a BPM of 14.5.Neither has ever been done in NBA history.Anyway, carry on with your Curry vs. Durant MVP debate,

He averaged 25.9 points and 13.5 rebounds while completing 7.2 assists per game in 26 appearances made. Nikola Jokic mustered a field goal percentage of 57.5, netting 10.2 out of 17.8 attempts from the field. He has also registered an accuracy of 75.6% from the free throw line and 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Nikola Jokic ranks second in rebounds, closely behind Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. He leads the league in win shares per 48 minutes and player efficiency rating.

