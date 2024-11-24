"Are they allowed to play defense on Drake?" - NBA fans smoke pop star's scrimmage on OVO court

NBA fans reacted to Drake's latest video playing basketball on his OVO court in Toronto. The Canadian rapper made headlines for the comments he made about DeMar DeRozan.

In a video uploaded on X, Drake is playing a scrimmage with some of his friends on the OVO court inside his mansion in the exclusive Bridle Path section of Toronto. He was with some of his known associates such as OVO Chubbs and OVO Niko.

The Grammy Award-winning artist knocked down a couple of shots from beyond the arc. He also missed a wide-open reverse layup when someone contested it.

NBA fans reacted to Drake's highlights from the scrimmage, which looked serious based on the expression of his associates.

"Are they allowed to play defense on Drake?" a fan asked.

"He's so dramatic you can tell the situation is mad meaningful to him," one fan observed.

"Anyone whose ever played at a park know on one side it’s the skillful players and the other side has the kind of players this video is showing lmao" another fan commented.

Others were not impressed with Drake's shooting form, while others couldn't believe they were playing with a referee.

"Drake feel like curry playing wit his friends" a fan said.

"Drake got a zesty a** jumper," one fan claimed.

"He hoop like he learned to play at 26," another fan remarked.

Drake's house in Toronto is reportedly valued at $100 million, which features a basketball court and indoor pool, as reported by Real Estate Australia. It's an NBA regulation-sized court with a changeable floor.

Drake made headlines for his comments about DeMar DeRozan during NBA broadcast

Drake made headlines for his comments about DeMar DeRozan during NBA broadcast. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Toronto Raptors honored Vince Carter on Nov. 2 by retiring his iconic No. 15 jersey. One of the special guests at the event was Drake, who attended his first Raptors game of the season.

Drake joined the broadcast during the game, making some unsavory comments about DeMar DeRozan's jersey possibly getting retired by the Raptors. The rapper threatened to take it down personally if it happened.

"If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I'll go up there and pull it down myself," Drake said.

The two were close when DeRozan was with the Toronto Raptors, but Drake reportedly didn't appreciate him appearing on Lamar's "Pop Out" concert and "Not Like Us" music video.

