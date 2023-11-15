Are Clippers exploring a buyout option for James Harden? Viral news debunked after 6th straight loss

The James Harden era for the LA Clippers has been off to a torrid start. Their 111-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament matchup sees them 0-5. 'The Beard's move to the Clippers was supposed to make them a force, changing the balance of power out West, instead they have lost all of the five games he has played so far.

In the In-Season standings, LA is placed at the bottom of West Group B with two losses in as many games. In the regular season, their 3-7 record sees them placed 13th on the table.

This led to a rumor on social media that the former MVP was waived by the Clippers, sparking quite a furor. However, it's just another hoax theory doing the rounds. Popular troll handle Ballsack Sports put that viral news on X and had fans in splits.

Safe to say, that's not happening anytime soon. The Clippers did trade a good amount of their assets for James Harden, and given his caliber, they won't be pushing the guard out of the door even if the results aren't going their way.

James Harden believes it's a matter of time before he gets his swagger back

In his four games for the LA Clippers, James Harden is averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. These are numbers that are usually not associated with the guard, given his phenomenal scoring ability. While the explosiveness has dipped over the last few seasons, he is still an impact player for any team that he plays for, and by his own admission, he's waiting to get his swagger back.

Speaking to his teammates during the first half of the game against the Nuggets, Harden reassured teammate Bones Hyland that he was fine despite missing opportunities.

"I'm making shots. That's my swagger. You feel me? I got to get back to the basics first, then I got to get my swagger... I'll be alright though."

It indeed looked like he hit his stride when he started with a bang, propping up 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting. He eventually ended with 21 points, two rebounds and four assists.

While James Harden and the Clippers have been winless ever since he linked up with the side, it does not mean that they will continue to be that way. The team now has two bonafide forwards and two ball-dominant guards, making it challenging in terms of chemistry and continuity. It's still early days for the Clippers, and they have 72 games remaining to make a move and land a playoff berth.