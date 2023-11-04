Bones Hyland's 7-word indictment of NBA In-Season Tournament 

Just like many, Bones Hyland is still struggling to wrap his head around the newly introduced NBA’s In-Season Tournament. The Los Angeles Clipper star has no idea how the regular season games would contribute to the In-Season games. He admitted that he just knows that there are trophy pictures beside some games.

Hyland was asked by a reporter if the newly introduced tournament has added any extra motivation for him. The Clippers guard hilariously replied he had no idea what was happening. He candidly added that the schedule had some games where a trophy was added to them, but they were supposed to be in July:

“I am not even gonna lie. I don't even know what's going on…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't even know how it works. I don't know anything honestly. I am just looking at the schedule, I see on the schedule sheet like a trophy next to one of the games…I feel like trophy is supposed to be in July…I am just trying to win the games, that's all.”

Expand Tweet

However, Hyland said that the extra $500,000 might work as a motivation for him. The winner of the tournament would also receive the NBA Cup. Moreover, all players on the teams qualifying for the knockout would be allocated the money, which will keep increasing as they move ahead.

The In-Season Tournament starts on Friday night and it will go on for over a month, while the teams compete for their place on Tuesdays and Fridays. Perhaps, the fundamental idea behind introducing the In-Season Tournament is to make the earlier part of the regular season more interesting.

There is no telling what level of competition the tournament would bring among the NBA teams and players. However, the league is banking on adding an exciting chapter to its regular season schedule.

Bones Hyland credits Kawhi Leonard for his improvement

Kawhi Leonard doesn’t speak much both on and off the court. He has always let his game speak for him. Bones Hyland recently said that Leonard has been one of the biggest factors for his improvement on both sides of the floor. When asked about his efficiency and effectiveness in the game, Hyland said that the "Klaw" has been pushing him lately:

“Kawhi [Leonard] be pushing me a lot man. Every time he come guard me, I know I got a challenge. I try to push Kawhi, he’s trying to push me as well.”

Expand Tweet

Leonard is a generational talent, especially when it comes to the defense on the floor. He is not only quick with his hands but also naturally gifted. Practicing against a historically good defender and historically good offensive player would add elements to anybody’s game. Hyland is certainly benefitting from that.

This season, the 23-year-old is averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.9 from the 3-point line. However, a lot of how the regular season unfolds for Hyland will depend on how head coach Tye Lue uses James Harden in the lineup.