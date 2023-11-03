What time does NBA In-Season Tournament begin today? Start time for all regions explored

The NBA In-Season Tournament begins today with seven games on the schedule. Friday's schedule includes games from both the Eastern and Western Conference, with the clashes between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks and reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets stealing the spotlight.

With that in mind, let's take a look at all seven games for Friday, Nov. 3, and what we should expect to see.

NBA In-Season tournament: List of all games for Friday, November 3

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) vs Indiana Pacers (2-2) - East Group A

The first game of the NBA In-Season Tournament is between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Start time for this game is 7 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers have won just two of their first five games and are looking for consistency. On the other hand, the Pacers are at .500 after the first four games of the season, but they are coming off a blowout road loss to the Boston Celtics (155-104) and will look to bounce back

New York Knicks (2-3) vs Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) - East Group B

Two teams with title aspirations collide at Fiserv Forum, as the New York Knicks visit Milwaukee to take on the Bucks. Tipoff time for this game is 7:30 p.m. ET.

Like Cleveland, the Knicks are in search of consistency after losing three of their first five games. Meanwhile, the Bucks' work on chemistry between their megastars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard has cost them a bit early on.

Golden State Warriors (4-1) vs OKC Thunder (3-2) - West Group C

Two teams that are above .500 collide as the OKC Thunder (3-2) take on the Golden State Warriors (4-1). The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET.

The Warriors have responded well following their loss to the Phoenix Suns on opening night and now are on a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Thunder have lost only twice so far and want to continue to build some momentum, as their young core is still seeking consistency.

Brooklyn Nets (2-2) vs Chicago Bulls (2-3) - East Group C

Two teams with playoff aspirations face off in Chicago, where the Bulls host the Brooklyn Nets. Start time for the game is 8 p.m. ET.

The Bulls are still struggling on both ends and are at 2-3 after the first five games. For their part, the Nets have won two straight after losing their first two games and want to build on that.

Washington Wizards (1-3) vs Miami Heat (1-4) - East Group B

Both teams are struggling and will look to return to the winning track when they collide at Kaseya Center in Miami. Tipoff time for the game is 8 p.m. ET.

The Wizards have lost their past two games, whereas the Heat are on a four-game losing skid after winning their NBA season opener vs. the Detroit Pistons.

Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) vs Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) - West Group A

The Memphis Grizzlies are still in search of their first win this season, as they visit Portland to take on the Blazers. The game starts at 10 p.m. ET.

The Grizzlies have been the worst team in the NBA early on and have lost all five games so far.

Still, we should expect them to bounce back very soon. On the other hand, the Blazers have won twice after the first five games and are working on chemistry between their young core and their offseason additions (Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon).

Dallas Mavericks (4-0) vs Denver Nuggets (4-1) - West Group B

Two Western Conference powerhouses face off in this game at Ball Arena in Denver. Tipoff time for the final game of the NBA In-Season Tournament's opening day is 10 p.m. ET.

The reigning NBA champions are coming off their first loss of the season, as they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, whereas the Mavs are on top of the West with a 4-0 reord. So, we should expect a tough battle between two teams that have been playing great basketball early on.