Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 1st)

The Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings on November 1, in what will be their second game of the season. The Warriors defeated the Kings 122-114 on Saturday, October 28. The two teams also faced each other in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs last season, with the Warriors winning a seven-game battle.

Golden State has won three of their first four games, only losing against the Phoenix Suns on opening night. The Kings are 2-1 to start the season, with their only loss coming against the Warriors. With Sacramento trending in the right direction after years of struggles, a rivalry is building between the two Northern California franchises.

Each team is fighting for something different this season. The Warriors are looking to win the fifth championship of the current core's dynasty. Mike Brown's team is attempting to build on the success of last season and potentially make it out of the opening playoff round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Game Details

Teams: Golden State Warriors (3-1) vs. Sacramento Kings (2-1)

Date and Time: Nov. 1 2023 | 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Game preview

Since Draymond Green's return to the rotation, Chris Paul has been coming off the bench. That rotation alteration has allowed the Warriors to have an elite backcourt on the court at all times.

There is also a high-level point guard sharing the floor with some of the team's younger players. Both Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have looked solid to start the season. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski have impressed, too.

Steph Curry is already earning praise for his high-level production to begin the season. Klay Thompson clearly isn't fazed by his current contract situation, as he's been producing on both ends of the floor. Golden State has looked like a championship-level team over their opening four games.

On the other hand, the Kings have shown a commitment to their fast-paced, flowing offense that earned them a playoff spot last season. Keegan Murray's sophomore season is already off to a good start, while the duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is giving opposing defenses difficulties.

There is a clash of styles in how the Warriors and Kings approach their style of play. In recent months, that clash has produced some entertaining contests between the two sides. Golden State has been securing wins against their rivals but can't expect things to be easy when they host Sacramento on Nov. 1.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Kings (+237) vs Warriors (-295)

Spread: Kings +7.5 (-100) vs Warriors -7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings (o 234) vs Warriors (u234)

Looking at the odds for the contest between Sacramento and Golden State, it's clear the oddsmakers are favoring the Warriors to win this game. The Kings are being given a 7.5-point head start to the game, showing that Las Vegas believes Golden State is capable of winning the contest by eight points or more.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Predicted starting lineups

The Sacramento Kings will likely start De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento's key players are Fox and Sabonis. The two-man game between the two stars is the hub of everything the Kings look to do on offense. Running dribble hand-off actions on the wings allows both players to utilize their skill sets to the best of their ability.

Golden State's likely starting lineup is Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney.

Curry, Thompson, and Green are the key players in the starting five. While Chris Paul is a core member of the rotation who will likely feature off the bench. The quartet of players will be dominant throughout the game and stretch Sacramento's defense to the limits.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Top 3 Players Stats

Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 17.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 54.1 FG%

Sabonis has been a revelation since joining the Kings. His ability to control the glass and operate as a secondary scorer has elevated Sacramento to a new level. He's already started the season well and should continue to thrive in the team's current system

De'Aaron Fox: 31.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 48.6 FG%

Fox is the Kings' star player. His lightning-fast pace allows him to pressure the rim at will. He can also knock down perimeter jumpers at a respectable rate, shooting 37.5% from 3-point range so far this season.

Keegan Murray: 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 39.5 FG%

Murray is in his sophomore season. He's already showing All-Star upside and continues to improve his game. His scoring production as a tertiary offensive outlet has elevated the Kings' offense and provides them with a reliable release valve when the defense collapses.

Warriors

Steph Curry: 33.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 55.8 FG%

Curry has started the season at an All-NBA level. His perimeter scoring is currently sitting at 47.1%, while his playmaking and scoring gravity continue to be a valuable tool in the Warriors' overall offensive system.

Klay Thompson: 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 47.6 FG%

Thompson's two-way ability and perimeter shooting (40% this season so far) are what makes him the ideal partner for Curry. He's already showing that he's ready to produce at an All-Star level this season.

Chris Paul: 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 40 FG%

Paul's playmaking and veteran leadership are exactly what the Warriors' bench rotation needed. His presence will be a huge boost to the Warriors rotation this season.