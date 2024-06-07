"Are you crazy?" - Patrick Ewing comically bursts Josh Hart's bubble about him playing in NFL

New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing debunked the notion that he could have made it to the NFL during his active days. The former No. 1 overall pick sat down with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart on their "Roommates" show.

Hart claimed that more than 30 NBA players could take their talents to the NFL, but not everybody would be successful. He then asked Ewing if he could have made it to the league, but the Georgetown legend had a clear response.

"Pat, do you think you could have made an NFL roster?" Hart asked.

"No," Ewing answered. "Nor would I even try. I remember when I came out, when I graduated from Georgetown, the Washington Redskins, at that time, wanted me to come try out for defensive end. I'm like, 'Are you crazy? I'm the No. 1 pick and you want me to come try out for football? Nah.'"

A lot has been said about this topic since Austin Rivers claimed that NBA players were more likely to succeed in the NFL than the other way around. His remarks sparked a big debate in the media, with former NFL players calling out Rivers.

Hart tried to add his take on this debate, but Ewing shut down that notion.

Patrick Ewing shares his thoughts on greatest Knicks player of all time discussion

Despite being one of the best players to don the New York Knicks jersey, Patrick Ewing has always been humble about his position. For instance, he showered Jalen Brunson with praise last month on "The Mark Jackson Show" while the guard was leading the Knicks during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

"Jalen is a great player and I'm happy for his success. I'm happy for the success of the New York Knicks," Ewing said."... But I try not to get involved in all that. 'Whose better? Whose this? Is it myself? Is it Clyde? Is it Willis [Reed]?'"

When Mark Jackson named Patrick Ewing as the greatest Knick ever, the retired center did not want the title:

"Nah, but I appreciate that."

Playing in the era of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon hurt Ewing's chances of reaching the promised land, but his legacy in the league will never be forgotten.