“Try not to get involved in all that” - Patrick Ewing breaks silence on Jalen Brunson’s hype for greatest player in Knicks history

Amid his historic 2024 NBA playoff run, many are debating Jalen Brunson's ranking among the New York Knicks' all-time greatest players. Some consider the star point guard the best Knick since the 1970s over franchise legend Patrick Ewing. However, the iconic big man would prefer not to involve himself in the discussion.

On "The Mark Jackson Show," Ewing's former teammate Mark Jackson brought up their ex-colleague Charles Oakley's comments about Brunson. During a SiriusXM NBA Radio appearance, Oakley proclaimed the 27-year-old "the best thing since Walt Frazier."

The one-time All-Star added that Ewing and former Knicks star forward Carmelo Anthony "ain't doing" what Brunson is.

Jackson pushed back on Oakley's hot take, introducing Ewing as the "greatest New York Knick basketball player of all time." He noted that if there were a draft featuring all the top Knicks players in franchise history, Ewing would be the undisputed No. 1 pick.

While appreciative, Ewing opted not to give his take on the Knicks GOAT debate. Instead, he praised Brunson, who is averaging a league-leading 36.6 points per game through seven postseason outings.

"Jalen is a great player and I'm happy for his success. I'm happy for the success of the New York Knicks," Ewing said. "... But I try not to get involved in all that. 'Whose better? Whose this? Is it myself? Is it Clyde? Is it Willis [Reed]?'"

However, Jackson interjected, reiterating that Ewing is the greatest Knick ever.

"It's you," Jackson said. "I watched those guys and they're great and I loved them growing up and they're heroes of mine, but it's you."

"Nah, but I appreciate that," Ewing responded.

Patrick Ewing experienced more extensive success in New York than Jalen Brunson has so far

While Jalen Brunson is playing at a superstar level, most would probably agree that it's too early to rank him over Patrick Ewing on the Knicks' all-time hierarchy.

Brunson is only in his second season with New York and is looking to guide the franchise to its first conference finals appearance since 2000. Conversely, the Knicks made four conference finals and two NBA Finals appearances during Ewing's 15-year tenure.

While Ewing missed the 1999 finals due to an Achilles injury, he nearly carried New York to the 1994 championship. The Knicks ultimately lost in seven games to Hakeem Olajuwon's Houston Rockets, with Ewing averaging 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game over seven games.

Additionally, Ewing made 11 All-Star appearances with New York, while Brunson made his first this season. So, he will likely need to experience more sustained success to challenge Ewing's all-time ranking.

