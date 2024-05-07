Jalen Brunson joins Michael Jordan in bagging unique NBA playoff milestone

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson continued his dominant 2024 NBA playoff scoring run during Monday's Game 1 second-round showdown against the Indiana Pacers. In doing so, Brunson joined some elite company, including Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Brunson finished with a game-high 43 points, six rebounds and six assists on 53.8% shooting as New York rallied for a 121-117 home victory. The contest marked his fourth straight postseason outing with 40-plus points, making him the fourth player to achieve the milestone.

The first-time All-Star previously tallied 47, 40 and 41 points in Games 4 to 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 1.

Jordan (1993) and Knicks legend Bernard King (1984) also recorded at least 40 points in four consecutive playoff games. Meanwhile, Lakers legend Jerry West (1965) holds the record with six straight 40-point postseason outings.

It remains to be seen if Brunson can catch up to West's 59-year-old record. Regardless, he is already the first player to tally 40 points in four straight playoff appearances in 31 years, a testament to his burgeoning superstardom.

Through seven games, the 6-foot-2 guard is the postseason's leading scorer at 36.6 points per game on 44.3% shooting.

Jalen Brunson becomes first player to record 40+ points and 5+ assists in 4 straight playoff games

Jalen Brunson may trail Jerry West's six-game 40-point playoff game streak by two contests. However, he stands alone as the record holder for consecutive postseason outings (four) with 40-plus points and five-plus assists.

Brunson has tallied six or more assists in all seven playoff contests thus far, including three with double-figure assists. During his 40-point game streak, he is averaging 8.5 assists per game, on par with his 8.6 apg average for the entire postseason.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old's hero ball continues to translate to wins. The undermanned Knicks, playing without star forward Julius Randle (shoulder), are 3-1 when Brunson scores 40-plus points and 5-2 overall.

"I don't know, we just find a way," Brunson said following Monday's Game 1 win over Indiana. "No matter what it is, we just give each other confidence to make sure we can get the job done."

Brunson and Co. will look to maintain home-court advantage and take a 2-0 lead over the Pacers during Wednesday's Game 2 clash in New York.

