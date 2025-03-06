"Are we flexing?": Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele gets real about parenting over feeding kids expensive breakfast

Jalen Green has been a key part of the Houston Rockets' rise to the playoff picture this year. The fourth-year guard is having one of his most efficient seasons yet, averaging a career-high in both field goal and 3-point percentage. The Rockets are the fifth seed in the West with a 37-25 record, but with 20 games remaining, they are only three games behind the second-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Ad

While Green is trying to lead the Rockets to their first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season, his girlfriend Draya Michele is trying her best at home with the task of parenting their daughter. Michele took to her Instagram recently to question how people can afford such expensive meals, which they then flex on social media:

Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele had this to say on her Instagram (Image via Instagram @drayamichele)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But for real. I see y'all. Yall eating the sh*t outta them expensive eggs. I've never seen so many people eat breakfast and show their plates in my life on here... Are we flexing??"

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The good news for Michele and Green is that the latter's three-year $105,333,333 extension kicks in next season, so paying the bills for their daughter should be much more manageable. As for now, Green and the Rockets will have their sights set on the postseason.

"I learned a lot from working with Kevin Durant" - Jalen Green praises Suns superstar for his development amidst 166 consecutive games played streak

Jalen Green has played in 166 consecutive games for the Houston Rockets, which is good for the third-longest such streak in the NBA. 166 straight games is over two consecutive seasons playing every single game. In an era where "load management" reigns supreme, that is an impressive feat from the 23-year-old.

Ad

When asked about how Green has managed to develop into the player he is today, Jalen Green gives Kevin Durant a lot of credit:

"I'd say I learned a lot from working with KD. Just how he comes in, gets his treatment and then goes 110 percent on the floor. I workout with the guy over the summer, so I've watched the workouts he's done."

If you were to watch many modern NBA players and attempt to learn from them, there are not many you could learn from better than Durant. We'll see if those summer workouts can give Jalen Green a Hall-of-Fame-level career, much like Kevin Durant has had up until now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback