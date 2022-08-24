“Are we just going to change the rules now because Joel Embiid’s feelings got hurt?” - Bill Simmons says he hates the idea of the NBA changing the All-NBA selection process

Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the NBA right now. He has turned the Philadelphia 76ers into a legitimate title contender. Despite leading the league in scoring last season with an average of 30.6 points, he failed to make the All-NBA First Team. Many pundits have called for the selection criteria to change, but analyst Bill Simmons is having none of it.

Both analysts and fans predicted the 76ers center to win the league MVP last season, but that did not happen. Nikola Jokic won his second MVP to make it back-to-back wins for the Serbian, as Embiid finished second again.

Embiid failed to make the All-NBA First Team as well, as Jokic was selected for the center spot. This is mostly considered a flaw in the selection system, but Bill Simmons is against changing it. Here's what he said on SiriusXM NBA Radio:

"Are we just going to change the rules now because Joel Embiid’s feelings got hurt? That he didn't win the MVP and is on the second-team All-NBA?"

Simmons is obviously against the change, even if it means that sometimes deserving players will be left out of these teams. The All-NBA selection process has been the same for a long time and it shouldn't change because of Joel Embiid, according to the NBA analyst.

Joel Embiid is not the only player who didn't make All-NBA First Team

Bill Simmons doesn't think the NBA should change its All-NBA selection process just because of Joel Embiid. He pointed out how the process was the same, even during the golden age of NBA centers.

"Go back and look at the 60s where it's Bill Russell vs. Wilt Chamberlain," Simmons said. "Or go and look at the early 2000s where it's KG vs. C-Webb vs. Duncan vs. Dirk."

In the early years of the NBA, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain were dominating the league. Despite being two of the best players, only one of them could make the All-NBA First Team each year.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



ICYMI from June, Bill Simmons doesn't like the idea of making changes



@BillSimmons | @TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 Should the league change how it creates All-NBA teams?ICYMI from June, Bill Simmons doesn't like the idea of making changes Should the league change how it creates All-NBA teams?ICYMI from June, Bill Simmons doesn't like the idea of making changes@BillSimmons | @TermineRadio | @Jumpshot8 https://t.co/jZt6fChQnk

Two decades ago, the NBA had a lot of talented power forwards such as Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett and Chris Webber. However, only two of them could have been selected to the first team.

The NBA began picking All-NBA Teams in 1946 and back then, there were only two different teams with five players each, regardless of their positions.

During the 1955-56 season, the league changed the selection process to include positions: one center, two forwards and two guards. The latest change to the system came in 1988-89 as the NBA added a third team.

Joel Embiid's time will come

Joel Embiid is a fantastic player who will most likely make the All-NBA First Team one day. Unfortunately, many centers before him had to deal with the selection process, and he will also have to do the same.

Embiid has made four All-NBA Second Teams so far, but he's never been able to be on the All-NBA First Team. In the 2019-20 season, this honor belonged to Anthony Davis. Nikola Jokic was selected to the first team in 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Embiid failed to make any of the All-NBA teams in 2019-20 as Rudy Gobert, who received 31 votes more than him, was selected to the third team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman