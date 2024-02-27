Are Scottie Barnes and Harrison Barnes related? Looking at Raptors All-Star's family background.

Scottie Barnes, 22 years old, is an NBA rising star who plays for the Toronto Raptors. Whereas, Harrison Barnes, 31, is a veteran wing and NBA champion who plays for the Sacramento Kings. Although the two share their last name, they are not related.

Scottie Barnes is from West Palm Beach, Florida. He played high school basketball in Florida, including at the prestigious basketball program at Montverde Academy. He played one season of college basketball at Florida State University.

Barnes’ father, Thomas Barnes, was a standout Jamaican basketball player in high school and college. His mother, Sonya Barnes, was a cheerleader. Not much is known about his family.

Barnes is the youngest of seven children and has three brothers and three sisters. He has many Canadian relatives.

Harrison Barnes was born in Ames, Iowa. His mother’s name is Shirley Barnes and his sister's is Jourdan-Ashle. He played high school basketball in Iowa. He was Iowa Mr. Basketball in 2010. He played college basketball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The prestigious program is where Michael Jordan, Vince Carter and many others played.

Barnes is from a Christian family. He married Britanny Johnson in 2017 in a ceremony in Rhode Island.

Scottie Barnes's stats vs Harrison Barnes

Despite not being related, Scottie Barnes and Harrison Barnes play similar positions. Scottie is in his third NBA season while Harrison is in his 12th. Harrison has played for the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings.

The two have played each other five times in the NBA. Scottie has averaged 14.4 points, 6.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in those five games. Harrison has averaged 11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 2.0 apg in those five games.

Harrison dominated a rookie Scottie in their first meeting. Harrison scored 14 points to Scottie’s two. In their second game a month later in 2021, Scottie and the Raptors beat Harrison and the Kings 124-101. Scottie scored 16 points as a starter while Harrison finished with three.

The two faced off twice during the 2022-23 season. Scottie Barnes went off for 27 points while Harrison finished with 12. The Kings won the game 124-123. A month later, the Raptors dominated the Kings. Scottie had a small contribution with seven points, and Harrison had 10.

Scottie’s Raptors lost to Harrison’s Kings this season 135-130. Scottie had 20 in the game and Harrison scored 16 points.

The two will play again on March 20 in Toronto. The Kings are in the thick of playoff contention and could finish before the play-in tournament. The Raptors are likely lottery-bound and need a late surge to make the play-in tournament in the East.