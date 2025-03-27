"Are you sh**ing me": Carmelo Anthony in disbelief as Ashton Hall’s bizarre morning routine sends Saratoga water stock skyrocketing

Future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony discussed the viral trend of Ashton Hall's morning routine. The former college running back turned influencer has drawn a lot of attention thanks to his morning routines, which include waking up at 3 or 4 a.m. to meditate, work out, journal, and more, with a bit of ice-water face dipping in the throughout.

In a clip of his "7 PM in Brooklyn," Anthony questioned the things Hall supposedly does every day.

"You do not have a lifestyle like this," Anthony said. "You do not do this every day."

Anthony agreed with Hall dipping his face in iced sparkling water, but couldn't believe how much the Saratoga stocks increased 16% after Hall's morning routine went viral.

"Are you s****ing me?" Anthony asked before joking about the tape Hall puts in his mouth every day. "I'mma think somebody tryna kidnap me, man. I'll fight somebody off of me, man. Hell nah."

Ashton Hall was considered one of the most respectable fitness and lifestyle influencers on Instagram and TikTok, but once his videos made it to X/Twitter, people started endlessly trolling him.

It's at a point where even Carmelo Anthony is talking about the influencer. Shares of Primo Brands Corp., which owns Saratoga, went up about 2% in Monday morning action, per MarketWatch. However, the company has yet to discuss how much the viral morning routine has helped this increase.

Carmelo Anthony's strong message after son Kiyan's snub from 2025 McDonald's All-American roster

Carmelo Anthony didn't mince words when talking about his son Kiyan's snub from the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game. The rosters were released a couple of weeks ago. Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of Carlos Boozer, and Alijah Arenas, son of Gilbert Arenas, were selected.

"Anthony family once again gets jerked," Carmelo said. "I think he deserved to make it. No bias s**t. I think he really put the work in and really deserved to be a McDonald's All-American." (Timestamp - 27:48)

Kiyan is following in his father's footsteps and will play for the Syracuse Orange in college. Carmelo Anthony expressed his happiness after Kiyan announced his decision, but he wasn't so happy after seeing the kid snubbed from the McDonald's All-American rosters.

The next step for Anthony will be the NBA to continue carrying his family's legacy.

