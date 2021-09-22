"Are you still friends with LeBron James?" - Carmelo Anthony shares hilarious video of a kid asking him about the LA Lakers superstar

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are two of the most prolific scorers of the 21st century. They are, in fact, the two highest scoring individuals currently active in the NBA. Yet, these are not the only things that bind their time and destiny in the league.

Both James and Melo are the only remaining players from the 2003 NBA draft class. A class that included the likes of Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh as well.

Now, as a truly magnificent conclusion to the careers of two players who debuted in the same season and went on to dominate the league with their respective teams, the duo have teamed up at the LA Lakers.

Carmelo Anthony shares hilarious video of a kid asking him about LeBron James

Anthony took to Twitter to share a hilarious video of a kid. The video, taken during the signing of Melo's memoir titled "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised," showed the kid curiously asking whether Carmelo and LeBron were still friends.

King James, who is quite active on the social media website, quickly responded.

Anthony's memoir is dedicated to his struggles while growing up in the housing projects in Red Hook, Brooklyn. The book's about me reads:

For a long time, Carmelo Anthony’s world wasn’t any larger than the view of the hoopers and hustlers he watched from the side window of his family’s first-floor project apartment in Red Hook, Brooklyn. He couldn’t dream any bigger than emulating his older brothers and cousin, much less going on to become a basketball champion on the world stage.

Unlike LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, despite having won multiple individual accolades, has never won a championship. A 10-time All-Star, former Denver Nuggets star's career exploded while he played for the New York Knicks. He won the 2012-13 regular-season scoring title by averaging 28.3 points per game.

Known for his unguardable isolated playing style, Melo has now become a role player capable of being a threat from the three-point line. His 40.9% shooting efficiency from downtown will be integral to the LA Lakers championship bid.

If the LA Lakers win the 2021-22 NBA championship, Carmelo Anthony will join the list of 2003 draft class players to have teamed up with LeBron James and won a championship.

