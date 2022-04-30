“Are we talking about LeBron the Rams fan?… Are we talking about LeBron who sometimes loves the Cleveland Browns?” - Skip Bayless says LeBron James is nowhere near as big a Dallas Cowboys fan as him

Skip Bayless has often skewered LA Lakers forward LeBron James, and on Friday, he questioned James' Dallas Cowboy’s fandom on “The Skip Bayless Show.”

James is a big NFL fan, known to cheer on the Cleveland Browns, LA Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

Bayless, who grew up in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, which is famously Cowboys country, is a huge Dallas fan. Bayless questioned James' fan faith in the Cowboys:

“Are we talking about LeBron the Rams fan? … Are we talking about LeBron who sometimes loves the Cleveland Browns?”

LeBron James' Dallas Cowboys fandom

LeBron James catching flak from Skip Bayless is, of course, no surprise at all. But for Bayless to use his air time on air to proclaim that he is the larger Cowboys fan takes their relationship to a new level.

Due to James having played across the NBA in Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles, his interest in the LA Rams and the Browns makes sense. What's more, he grew up in Akron, Ohio, not far from Cleveland.

One may wonder why James follows the Dallas Cowboys. But beyond Dallas being "America's Team," the team basically offered him a spot during the NBA’s lockout in 2011.

While joining the Manning brothers' "Monday Night Football" show, James explained the story about Dallas:

"Jerry Jones offered me a contract, and actually Pete Carroll in Seattle did as well during our lockout time.”

When asked about which position he would want to play if he pursued a football career, LeBron answered:

"I wanted to be a red-zone specialist, like Gronk. (tight end Rob Gronkowski.”

No matter what James’ relation is to the Cowboys organization, Bayless still feels he is a larger Dallas fan. Skip’s opinion may be true after all, as James does show heavy interest across three separate teams. Bayless, meanwhile, stays faithful to Dallas.

James and his relationship with the LA Rams has blossomed more recently than ever before. After the Rams won the 2022 Super Bowl, players from the squad started to support James and the basketball side of Los Angeles. James gives notable attention back to the Rams due to sharing a city with them.

Whatever the argument may be, Bayless will never exclaim that James is a larger Cowboys fan than he is. James may not really care who the bigger fan is, as the NBA legend simply just shows love back to whomever shows it to him. Skip, on the other hand, wants the title as the Cowboys' top fan over LeBron at least. Most are probably happy to give it to him.

James has never proclaimed in the past to be a giant Cowboys devotee, let alone have enough interest in the squad to compete with Bayless. Due to his native Ohio status, he has more dominantly voiced his support for the Browns. He has vocally supported the Rams, moreso only during this recent season, due to being in the same city. His roots arguably lie the deepest for the Browns.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein