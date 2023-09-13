Are Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert married? Closer look at power couple's relationship history

Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert and singer-actress Teyana Taylor have been together since 2013, making them a well-known couple online. According to People Magazine, the couple met in 2011 at a party. However, it wasn't until two years later that they decided to take the next step together.

Beginning in 2013, the pair started dating, with the relationship blossoming to the next level as they revealed they were expecting a baby. While celebrating their baby shower in Cleveland back in 2015, Iman Shumpert popped the big question and asked Teyana Taylor to be his wife.

She happily accepted, and the pair wed the following year in 2016. In addition to their first child, the couple has welcomed a second baby, another daughter. With Iman Shumpert being an NBA standout at the time and Taylor being successful in her own right, the two have formed a strong bond.

In 2022, Teyana Taylor spoke about their relationship and how they support one another. As she explained, their support and accountability cover their professional and personal lives. She was quoted in an interview with Ebony, saying:

"We empower and push one another to be better versions of ourselves all across the board. I love that our relationship goes beyond just support — we hold each other accountable to be greater."

How Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor's relationship has allowed them to support one another professionally

Given that Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor began to date and got married while Shumpert was in the NBA, it's no secret that they had to do some juggling. Between Taylor's busy schedule in her own right and Iman Shumpert traveling as an NBA player, they had to manage family life with professional life.

In the interview with Ebony, Taylor gushed about her husband and all he does on and off the court. Between winning an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and taking the "Dancing With The Stars" 'mirrorball trophy' in 2021, Taylor has been proud of Shumpert's achievements.

"He’s a jack-of-all trades. I think it’s amazing that he can win a basketball championship, win a mirror ball trophy [on DWTS]—and then land roles in movies and television shows. That’s dope, that’s the real goal. It’s to step out of one box, to unplug from one socket and be able to plug into multiple sockets.

"That’s another thing that I always tell Iman to keep with him is ‘Never get stuck in one outlet.’ There’s too many of those around the house to be stuck in one by the kitchen," Taylor said.

As of 2023, the couple's relationship is still going strong!

