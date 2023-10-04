"Argue with ya mama" - Michael Jordan and LeBron James make all-time top 3 for former Warriors star; Steph Curry misses out

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson has revealed his top three players in NBA history. "Stack" shared a graphic on Instagram, showing Michael Jordan at the front, with Kobe Bryan and LeBron James behind him. Jackson reminded his followers that he played against all three legends.

Stephen Jackson enjoyed a 14-year NBA career but was never named to an All-Star team. In recent months, debates have raged about the best player of all time, partly due to James edging closer to the end of his career and also because it's the offseason.

"Best 3 Ever. MJ Bean Kang. That order. Argue with ya mama she the one had ya," Jackson posted. Honored to say I shared the court with all 3. Bucket List."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The debate regarding James and Michael Jordan has been prevalent for over a decade. Both players have their section of fans who rate them as the best in history. Jackson has the unique perspective of facing both legends and also Bryant.

As such, Jackson's opinion carries a bit more weight, as he experienced their greatness first-hand and can detail the slight nuances that made each player great.

Steph Curry misses out on Stephen Jackson's top-three list

Stephen Jackson omitted Steph Curry from his list of three greatest players in history. Earlier this summer, Curry anointed himself as the greatest point guard of all time, creating a debate among fans due to the exceptional career of Magic Johnson.

However, when we look at the impact on the game of basketball, Curry is among the first names on the list. The veteran sharpshooter helped usher in a new era of analytically focused basketball, where teams and front offices began to place increased significance on the three-point shot.

The adjustment by the league has led to a new wave of three-level scoring players, including big men, who can all knock down the three at a league-average clip.

In fact, league average 3-point shooting has also risen. Curry is not wholly responsible for the evolution of the NBA, but his presence helped speed things along.

Nevertheless, Jackson's post was about the greatest player of all time, not the most impactful. LeBron James and Michael Jordan are clearly one and two, regardless of how you look at it. From there, the third spot is "dealers choice," with Jackson choosing Kobe Bryant.

Stephen Jackson is now a successful podcast host

Since retiring from the NBA, Stephen Jackson has partnered with Matt Barnes to host the "All The Smoke" podcast.

The show has become one of the most famous basketball podcasts in the world and regularly has elite guests, from players to coaches and even pop culture figures.

As such, we may hear from Jackson regarding his top three choices in an upcoming episode as he and Barnes continue to make waves in the media industry.