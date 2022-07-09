"As much faith as Chuck has had in the Warriors and jump shooting teams winning championships" - Steph Curry says Charles Barkley has no chance of finishing in the top-70 at the American Century Championships

Steph Curry and Charles Barkley are among the 87 participants at the 2022 American Century Championships in Lake Tahoe. Barkley, who attends the event annually, is favored to finish in the top 70 for the first time. However, Curry thinks the former MVP has no chance of reaching the milestone.

During Thursday's practice rounds, the Golden State Warriors superstar was asked about Chuck's chances this year. Curry roasted the "Inside the NBA" analyst by bringing up his "jump shooting teams don't win championships" comments several years ago.

"No, hell no. Clip that, send it to him, let him play it on every tee box," Curry said. "There's no way he's doing it. As much faith as Chuck has had in the Warriors and jump-shooting teams winning championships, that's the least amount of faith I have in him hitting the Top 70."

Barkley criticized the Warriors throughout the postseason. He did not pick the Warriors to win the championship. He also called the Warriors fans annoying. Barkley's commentary can be one of the most entertaining parts of the playoffs.

In an appearance on "The Ryen Rusillo's Podcast" (h/t NBC Sports), Barkley admitted that he was simply trolling the Warriors fans. The Hall of Fame forward explained that it was his job to make TNT's coverage as entertaining as possible.

"When you're (an) announcer, you want an analyst, whatever, I'm not sure what the hell I am, to be honest with you," Barkley said. "You want people to respond to whatever you say. So whether you boo me or cheer me, as long as they. … I'm like Roman Reigns. As long as they acknowledge me, I'm doing my job."

Charles Barkley responds to Steph Curry's banter

Charles Barkley had a lighthearted response to Steph Curry's comments. Barkley called Curry a "flash in the pan" and the third-best shooter in their family behind Dell and Seth.

"That's pretty harsh criticism coming from the third-best shooter in his own family," Barkley said. "First all, he's a flash in the pan. I never thought he's gonna amount to anything and so far I'm correct. But he's the third-best shooter in his family, so he don't have much room to talk."

Barkley currently ranks in 70th place with Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen and current WWE commentator Pat McAfee. Meanwhile, Steph Curry stands presently in a four-way tie for 20th place. Curry finished in 9th place last year and has finished fourth three times.

The tournament includes both current and former NBA players. The list features Seth Curry, Dell Curry, Alex Caruso, Andre Iguodala, Kyle Lowry, Vince Carter and defending champion Vinny Del Negro. The tournament will end on July 10.

